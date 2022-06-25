ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, IN

Sullivan could see big economic growth

Cover picture for the articleSULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The City of Sullivan held a ribbon-cutting for the new Lover’s Lane Loop on Friday. The new walking trail was funded by INDOT and is expected to increase the walkability...

mymixfm.com

Vermillion Co. leaders to rebrand the county

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vermillion County Economic Development Commission held a community forum to get community opinion on how the county can rebrand itself on Monday. County leaders said that they want to improve public perception and the image of the county to retain and bring new people...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

City of Vincennes prepares for July 4th Festivities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With the Fourth of July less than a week away, the city of Vincennes has festivities scheduled on both Sunday and Monday for the community. On Sunday, July 3rd, Mayor Joe Yochum said the U.S. Army band is making it’s return to the city. “We’re...
VINCENNES, IN
mymixfm.com

Griffin Bike Park adds three new trails

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Griffin Bike Park in southern Vigo County added three new trails. They welcome the Heroes Trail, Recon Trail and the Over-n-Out trail to the park. The Heroes Trail is one of the three, and will connect bikers with Fowler Park. The money for the...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Parke County Rumble raises over $10,000 for students

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The sixth annual Parke County Rumble took place on Saturday, a fundraising event that made more than $10,000 to help local students. The Ivy Tech Terre Haute foundation and the Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville hosted the event. This year, 35 people registered for the motorcycle ride that takes participants on a scenic journey throughout the county. They started and ended at Thirty-Six Saloon, and made stops at various locations including The Ranch, Mike Alsop Chevrolet Leadership Table at Shades State Park and Montezuma Fish & Game.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
Ferm Fresh celebrates one-year anniversary with expansion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– June 27th has become a special day for Megan Gossett, one of the co-owners of the Ferm Fresh Fermentation Bar. Last year, it marked the day of their grand opening. And on Monday, they celebrated one year by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new outdoor area for their restaurant called “The Alley.”
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Ukrainian refugees experience ‘Hoosier Hospitality’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday had been months in the making for the Paskal family. Since Russia invaded the Paskal’s home country of Ukraine, the family of five had taken refuge in Poland, Germany and Italy. Two months ago, they got in touch with Sarah Scank, a Terre...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Electrical fire in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are being asked to avoid Wabash Avenue between 7th Street and 8th Street. According to Scott Dalton, Battalion Chief with the Terre Haute Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an electrical fire at Candlewood Suites at around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The hotel...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Body of Vincennes man found in Turtle Creek Reservoir

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said at approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday Hoosier Energy Security informed dispatch that while they had activated their high wind advisory alarm, one boat had failed to return in response to that alarm.
VINCENNES, IN
mymixfm.com

IN Dems push back against potential abortion law changes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana General Assembly will meet in a special session next week and Governor Holcomb is calling on lawmakers to discuss abortion. It comes after the US Supreme Court ruling on Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade. Members of the Indiana Democratic Party traveled...
INDIANA STATE
mymixfm.com

Fiery crash involving 3 semis causes shutdown of I-70w

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A crash involving at least three semis on I-70 in Clay County has caused traffic to be backed up in the area. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred near the 26-mile-marker of I-70 westbound. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Crash with 2 semis causes delays on I-70 West

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A crash involving two semi-trucks slowed traffic in the westbound lanes of I-70. The crash happened on Monday just before 9 p.m. near the 23 mile marker in Clay County. According to Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police, traffic was backed up due...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
mymixfm.com

Clinton woman charged with neglect of dependent

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clinton woman has been arrested on the charge of neglect of a dependent. According to Indiana State Police, they began investigating claims that a child had been neglected in the fall of 2021, that investigation reportedly led them to Tabitha M. Dawson, 23, of Clinton.
CLINTON, IN

