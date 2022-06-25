ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Glory prevails over Lions

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 4 days ago

The Green Bay Glory scored a tally in the first half in two in the second to...

doorcountydailynews.com

doorcountydailynews.com

Asher, Zoschke, and Gallardo-Ibarra Capture National Gymnastics Titles

Three Door County YMCA gymnasts won National Titles at the 2022 YMCA National Gymnastics Championships held in Toledo, Ohio June 21-26. Shaylyn Asher, Silver Excel gymnast in the child division captured her title on the vault with a score of 9.25. Amelia Zoschke, Excel Gold gymnast in the Junior A division captured the Floor title with a score 9.5. Teammate Anna Gallardo-Ibarra in the Junior B division earned her title on floor with a score of 9.4.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee changes divisions for boys' basketball, others stay put

The Kewaunee boys' basketball will not be able to defend their Division 3 Regional Championship this upcoming season. The Storm has been placed in Division 4 for the upcoming season, joining the likes of Algoma, Bonduel, Coleman, Crandon, Crivitz, Manawa, Menominee Indian, Mishicot, Oconto, St. Mary Catholic, and Shiocton. Division 4 consists of 100 schools with an enrollment between 189 and 318.
KEWAUNEE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Islanders take advantage of A's on 105.1 The GOAT

Washington Island did not need much help but got plenty of it in their 20-4 romp over Baileys Harbor on Sunday afternoon. The Islanders scored the first runs in the first inning, six runs in the third, three more runs in the fourth, and three runs in the 5th. Many of the runs came via A's errors. The A's struggled to get on the base paths themselves after being held hitless through the first five innings before finally crossing the plate in the latter stages of the game.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Queen for a Day golf outing a huge success again

Over 160 women golfers took to the links in Door County under sunny skies Monday afternoon to benefit two organizations that serve those impacted by cancer. The 15th annual Queen for a Day golf outing to benefit Door CANcer Inc. and the David Spude Cancer Center Fund was held at Idlewild Golf Course and featured a nine-hole scramble followed by a dinner and award ceremony. Barth Guilette, one of the event's coordinators and volunteers, says the weather and the number of participants could not have turned out better. He shares the royal treatment the golfers received on and off the golf course.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Ashwaubenon, WI
Green Bay, WI
Ashwaubenon, WI
Green Bay, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Midsummer's mixes and matches with upcoming concerts

You will experience something old and something new at Midsummer’s Music’s upcoming concerts. The music of Mozart will be paired with the new stylings of 2021 Composer-in-Residence Will Healy beginning on July 1st for a series of four concerts. Bjorlklunden in Baileys Harbor will host the first concert and feature musicians are clarinetist Alicia Lee, violinists David Perry and Ann Palen, violist Allyson Fleck, cellist James Waldo, and pianists Jeannie Yu and Will Healy. The performance will be reprised on July 2nd at the Donald & Carol Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor, July 3rd at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sister Bay, and July 5th at Hope United Church of Christ in Sturgeon Bay. You can click this link to purchase your tickets and read about the Mozart and Healy pieces that will be featured below.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Carlsville home lost in fire

A stray ember from a burn barrel is to blame for a two-story summer home in Carlsville burning down on Sunday. Egg Harbor Fire Department was paged just before 10 a.m. for a grass fire near Windsong Bluff Drive. The call escalated minutes later when it was learned that the house was on fire. With flames visible from a responding firefighter, Egg Harbor Fire Chief Justin MacDonald said he had to activate the 3rd Box Alarm of Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), which means every Door County department and fire departments from Brown and Kewaunee counties were called to assist. Flames were shooting out of the top floor of the home shortly after the first crews arrived at approximately 10:10 a.m. Firefighters would later have to establish water fill sites at the Carlsville Fire Station and Tractor Supply in Sturgeon Bay so there would be enough water to fight the blaze. After 100,000 gallons of water and 100 gallons of foam, the fire was under control after 12 p.m., and the scene was cleared just before 3:30 p.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Pride remains despite stolen flags

You will still find a Pride flag unfurled in front of Pinky Promise Coffee Roasters in Sturgeon Bay despite owner Sean Grorich seeing his sixth in three years get stolen. The most recent event happened last week in the days leading up to Saturday's Open Door Pride Festival where a number of businesses and Martin Park experienced the same thing. It is nothing new for Grorich, who has had Pride flags stolen from his business since he first started to fly them for June Pride Month in 2020. This year, he hoisted the flag on an 11-foot pole to deter similar events from happening again. Instead, he filed a police report to put local authorities on alert just in case hateful activities were being planned for Saturday's Open Door Pride Festival. Grorich says while he knows people's acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community has improved, last week's string of Pride flag thefts shows there is still a way to go.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sunday's fire marks debut of incident support team

Without grabbing a fire hose, you could have provided critical help during Sunday’s blaze in Carlsville. The incident marked the first deployment of the MABAS 154 Incident Support Team. Modeled off the Racine Bells in southern Wisconsin, the volunteers respond to the scene when requested with water, food, and other support items for the firefighters and the fire’s victims. Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Chief Chris Hecht credits volunteer Jody Whiteman with partnering with the Door County Fire Chiefs’ Association to provide the service. He thought it was executed well as Sunday’s events moved forward.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County experiences worst week of COVID in months

Door County Public Health saw more hospitalizations and deaths tied to COVID-19 last week than it has in months according to its most recent situation update. Of the 217 tests recorded, 49 came back positive for COVID-19. The county also saw one new death and four additional hospitalizations within the last week. The last death reported in Door County's weekly situation update was March 21st and the last time there were more than three hospitalizations was in February. Door County is still in the low COVID-19 Community Level, but that was last updated on June 23rd.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Feed My People pantry demand goes down, but help needed

One of the largest food pantries in the area is flush with donations but could use more volunteers. Feed and Clothe My People of Door County has seen a slight decline in demand this spring and summer, but Executive Director Stella Huff says additional donations are gladly accepted. Canned foods, ground beef, and non-perishable items are still helpful. Huff notes that Feed My People in Door County has been providing donated items to individuals more so than families of late. The organization has a strong volunteer base but could use additional part-time help to work a few hours during the week. You can find more information and hours of operation for Feed and Clothe My People of Door County here.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Door County broadband hopes continue to buffer

The state is going to make you wait for help to get faster internet speeds depending on where you live in Door County. The Town of Baileys Harbor was the only municipality in Door County to have its broadband grant request approved, even after the state added an additional $25 million to the pool. The project will utilize fiber for 73 businesses and 1,445 homes in the town according to the Wisconsin Broadband Office. The grant was for $1.89 million in matching funds as Baileys Harbor works with NSight to make the project a reality.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sunday Spotlight in the Community: Road Construction Workers

While the sight of orange cones may make you squeal like your brakes, the work being done just on the other side of those markers is crucial to the safety of motorists. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Friday that its work on State Highway 29 in Kewaunee County wrapped up not just ahead of schedule but on budget. Work in Door County continues as construction crews add turn lanes and smoother pavement in the name of your safety. They do this whether the sun is shining high at 95 degrees like it did this past week or in the middle of the night like what will occur when State Highway 42 closes on Monday. Mark Kantola from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the best way you can salute construction workers is to travel through work zones safely.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sign thefts on the rise in Door County

What you might think is a souvenir for your garage walls on a post could actually be a hefty fine and some jail time. The Door County Highway Department is reporting a significant increase in street signage being stolen across the area, including stop signs, road work ahead signs, and other traffic-related reminders. Replacing the signs comes at a high price as each one costs over $300. Missing signs could cost people even more, especially stop signs at controlled intersections and construction signs that remind motorists to slow down because of workers. Door County Highway Commissioner Thad Ash reminds residents and visitors that taking a sign is stealing government property. Theft, criminal damage to property, and receiving stolen property are all class A misdemeanors and carry a fine of up to $10,000 and possibly a nine-month jail sentence. If you know of a missing stop sign, you are asked to call the non-emergency number for the Door County Sheriff’s Department (920-746-2416) so it can be replaced.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

