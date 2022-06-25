Glory prevails over Lions

What you might think is a souvenir for your garage walls on a post could actually be a hefty fine and some jail time. The Door County Highway Department is reporting a significant increase in street signage being stolen across the area, including stop signs, road work ahead signs, and other traffic-related reminders. Replacing the signs comes at a high price as each one costs over $300. Missing signs could cost people even more, especially stop signs at controlled intersections and construction signs that remind motorists to slow down because of workers. Door County Highway Commissioner Thad Ash reminds residents and visitors that taking a sign is stealing government property. Theft, criminal damage to property, and receiving stolen property are all class A misdemeanors and carry a fine of up to $10,000 and possibly a nine-month jail sentence. If you know of a missing stop sign, you are asked to call the non-emergency number for the Door County Sheriff’s Department (920-746-2416) so it can be replaced.
