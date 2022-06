CLEVELAND -- Amed Rosario’s massive leap as he rounded first base in the eighth inning of the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader said it all. No one is starting to calculate magic numbers yet. Nobody is scoreboard watching or making postseason plans. Yet the pressure was building for the Guardians this week in the late days of June. And finally, that burden lessened as Rosario delivered a clutch two-run single to hand Cleveland a 3-2 victory over Minnesota in the matinee of a doubleheader at Progressive Field, resulting in a celebratory hop at first base. But that momentum was halted in the nightcap, as the Guardians fell 6-0.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO