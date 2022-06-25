ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical providers concerned Baker’s order could stress healthcare systems

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats in Washington and closer to home are expressing their disappointment with Friday’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Massachusetts lawmakers...

WCVB

Gov. Baker: Massachusetts' stance on abortion could bring corporations into state

BOSTON — In a post-Roe nation, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday he believes the state's abortion laws could cause some businesses to move to the area. Immediately after the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion, Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access for all women — regardless of the state of residence — to reproductive health care services in Massachusetts.
Daily Voice

These Massachusetts Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Massachusetts are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
MassLive.com

Anti-abortion tactics such as Texas deputizing people to make arrests in Massachusetts ‘not going to be allowed,’ state leaders say

As Beacon Hill lawmakers fiercely condemn the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the Massachusetts House of Representatives is poised to pass new legislation Wednesday to strengthen protections for abortion care providers and guarantee access to reproductive health care in the commonwealth. It also extends protections for...
Local leaders explain extent of Mass. teen driving laws

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is checking in with a local attorney to find out what laws are in place for teen drivers who just obtained their license. This comes just days after a fatal crash in Brimfield killed three teenagers and seriously injured a fourth. “Junior operators...
MassLive.com

Judge says asking Mass. police officers to disclose ‘biased’ social media posts as part of certification process is ‘impossible to answer’

A Superior Court judge blocked the state’s police licensing commission from asking officers to disclose social media posts that “could be perceived as biased” and whether they were part of a group that “unlawfully discriminated” based on a list of factors, a move law enforcement groups heralded as a significant victory in the state’s nascent certification process.
GoLocalProv

A Growing List of Top RI Lawmakers Are Quitting

Leaders in the Rhode Island General Assembly are quitting at a near-record pace. As GoLocal reported on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey is not seeking reelection. He was the potential heir apparent to succeed Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. The two are among the longest-serving in the General Assembly. Ruggerio...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts communities losing police officers due to new state requirements

With new police guidelines beginning to take hold, some communities in Massachusetts have started to lose police officers. According to State House News Service, the first wave of officers to be recertified under a 2020 law designed to bolster the state’s oversight of police officers following the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers in Minnesota and Kentucky, respectively, are supposed to be recertified by July 1, 2022.
capecod.com

Baker Pushes Tax Breaks for Seniors

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is urging state lawmakers to take up tax breaks for seniors amid record gas prices and rising economic inflation. Baker said that his proposal plan would provide $700 million in tax relief to support those on fixed incomes, renters and residents who care for older adults or children.
umass.edu

Concerns About State, National Economies Growing in Massachusetts, According to New UMass Amherst / WCVB Poll

Topline results and crosstabs for the poll can be found at www.umass.edu/poll. Fears of rising inflation, a tight and more expensive housing market and an unstable economy dominate the concerns of Massachusetts residents, who increasingly view both the nation and the commonwealth on the wrong track, according to the results of a new University of Massachusetts Amherst / WCVB Poll released today.
ABC6.com

RIDOH recommends closure of three beaches due to high bacteria levels

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is recommending the closure of three beaches for swimming due to high bacteria levels Tuesday. The three beaches are Conimicut and Oakland Beaches in Warwick, along with Barrington Town Beach. The department will continue to monitor the bacteria levels...
whdh.com

Protests continue in Massachusetts after Roe overturned

BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators marched through Boston for the second straight day to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and said they don’t plan to stop anytime soon. “It’s really important that we are out here putting pressure on our elected leaders to do...
WUPE

Reminder: Here’s When Massachusetts’ 2022 Sales Tax Holiday Will Be Happening

Don't you just love it when we get the tax-free weekend in Massachusetts each year? As it is things keep getting more expensive, so it's nice to have a tax break on some items. About seven or eight years ago I took advantage of Massachusetts' tax-free weekend and drove home with a brand new snowblower from Carr Hardware on North Street in Pittsfield and yes it was tax-free. Needless to say, I was quite happy.
fallriverreporter.com

Former Massachusetts Paramedic Charged with Fentanyl Tampering

A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician (EMT) paramedic has been charged in connection with tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 41, of Medford, was charged with tampering with a consumer product. She will appear in federal court in Boston at a...
fallriverreporter.com

Despite warnings from health officials, obesity continues to increase in Massachusetts, across the country

Boston MA – At the end of NBC’s first ‘The Biggest Loser’ season, the winning contestant had lost 122 pound (37% of his body weight). A study of contestants’ weight loss over a 6-year period after the show found that they had kept off 30% of their original bodyweight. Unfortunately, when it comes to America’s obesity crisis, life does not imitate reality TV. Warnings about America’s obesity epidemic are nothing new…
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
