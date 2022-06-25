Medical providers concerned Baker’s order could stress healthcare systems

Don't you just love it when we get the tax-free weekend in Massachusetts each year? As it is things keep getting more expensive, so it's nice to have a tax break on some items. About seven or eight years ago I took advantage of Massachusetts' tax-free weekend and drove home with a brand new snowblower from Carr Hardware on North Street in Pittsfield and yes it was tax-free. Needless to say, I was quite happy.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO