SAN ANGELO, TX — A young man from San Angelo has lost his goat and is requesting help finding it. According to Jace Sensabaugh, 19, his pure white Boer Cross goat named “Kevin Goats” is a much loved family pet. A Boer Cross is a mix between a Spanish Goat and a Boer Goat. The full blood Boers all have red heads. The crosses are usually white with some brown, tan, or red on them, just live like Kevin Goats. “I know it’s a weird name but we’ve been looking for him for a week and still can’t find him,” Sensabaugh said. Sensabaugh said he checks often with animal control at the City. “One day…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO