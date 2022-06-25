ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Protests around the country in response to SCOTUS overturning Roe v. Wade

kytvnews.com
 4 days ago

Protests have broken out across the country in response to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

kytvnews.com

Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

World reacts to U.S. overturning Roe v. Wade

People around the globe are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Some government leaders rebuked the decision, fearing the landmark decision could influence abortion laws in their countries as well. Ian Lee has more.
U.S. POLITICS
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as 'in the classroom'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother's womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America."We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home," Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump's White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.
U.S. POLITICS
BET

Sen. John Cornyn Compares Reversing Roe v. Wade To Segregation

A day after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, which gave people the constitutional right to abortion for nearly 50 years, a Texas senator is going viral for comparing it to a previous ruling on segregation. Texas Senator John Cornyn responded to a tweet by former president Barack Obama.
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don't Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach's disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch's opinion for the court found that Kennedy's school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS

