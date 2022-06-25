ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Kidnapped Teen Who Met Alleged Abductor Online Uses His Cell Phone to Summon Police for Help

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qI3C4_0gLeD21S00
Federal courthouse in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A North Park man faces federal kidnapping charges for allegedly abducting and repeatedly sexually assaulting an Oklahoma teen, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Ramsey Manuel Cervantes, 22, is accused of kidnapping the victim, 16, at knifepoint from her home last week, restraining her with duct tape and driving her across state lines to San Diego.

Prosecutors allege he kept her locked in his bedroom for four days before she was able to use Cervantes’ cell phone on Wednesday to call her father and police.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the two met over social media. The girl believed Cervantes was 17 years old.

Cervantes drove to Oklahoma several times over a period of six months to meet in person, but prosecutors allege he displayed an abusive streak, leading to a two-month period of little to no contact with the girl.

However, the pair “reconnected” about a week ago prompting Cervantes to drive to Oklahoma on June 15.

When the girl got into his vehicle and was told he was taking her back to San Diego, prosecutors said she tried to get out, but Cervantes allegedly held a knife and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.

On the way to San Diego, Cervantes allegedly sexually assaulted the girl repeatedly and forced her to drink vodka throughout the trip to keep her “in a constant state of heavy intoxication.”

According to an FBI agent’s declaration filed in court, Cervantes kept her in his bedroom and only allowed her out when his roommate was not home. Otherwise, he allegedly kept her mouth taped and had music turned up loud to conceal the girl’s presence, the declaration states.

When he left the home on Wednesday, police and prosecutors allege he accidentally left his cell phone, which allowed the girl to call for help. Officers responded and found her inside the residence. They arrested Cervantes at another location, the declaration states.

“We are grateful that this case had a positive ending with the young victim back with her loved ones,” said San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit. “This is a sad reminder to all of us to be careful who you trust online.”

– City News Service

Comments / 15

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Oklahoma#Fbi Agent#Violent Crime#Office#Fbi
CBS 8

Police believe homeless man killed popular veterinarian during burglary

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department has confirmed the man accused of killing a popular veterinarian in the Rolando area earlier this month lived on the streets. For many Rolando residents, it’s their worst fears confirmed. For months, neighbors have been documenting the growing problem and say several of the homeless people have become increasingly aggressive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Teen Praised for Returning Woman's Lost Purse

He walked up to the door and hit the button on the Ring camera as three dogs barked at him from behind a gate. Just a few minutes before, Adrian Rodriquez found a purse in a Chula Vista Ralph’s parking lot. “This is something that we really need. It’s...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Arrested for Allegedly Gunning Down Two In-Laws in Valley Center

A man suspected of fatally shooting his brother-in-law and father-in-law over the weekend at a Valley Center home was behind bars Monday and facing murder charges. Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, a woman made an emergency call to report that her husband had been shot at the residence in the 14700 block of Interlachen Terrace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
NBC San Diego

2 Women Shot by Stray Bullet in Gaslamp Quarter Were in Town for Conference

They came to San Diego to attend a business conference but wound up victims of violent crime, through no fault of their own. Two North Carolina employees of the Preiss Company, which manages large apartment complexes, were rushed to the hospital Friday night after they were shot by bullets not intended for them.
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy