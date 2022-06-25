ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abortion rights protestors, counter protestors met at the Downtown Denton Square

By J.D. Miles
 4 days ago

Abortion rights protestors, counter protestors met at the Downtown Denton Square 01:55

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Abortion rights protestors and counter protestors met face-to-face in an ugly scene on Denton's historic downtown square.

Tension rose as high as the temperature in Denton tonight. Both sides of this issue wanting and needing to express their feelings about this landmark decision to our state and federal leaders.

Chants, signs and protestors filled Denton's historic downtown square.

There were also passionate personal testimonies from women who are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.

There were women like 40-year-old Amanda McDowell who spoke about why she had an abortion in her twenties and why she believes it's a woman's choice.

"I was still in college I was waiting tables could barely support myself let alone another child," McDowell said. "I was not in a mental, physical or an emotional say to have a child."

Dozens marched in this college town, most of them too young to know of the time before Roe v Wade when abortion was mostly illegal in the U.S.

"There's people I love who have had to have abortions before and it's just something that's really really important for us," said Denton resident Tessa Fried.

At one point, a man carrying a sign praising the Supreme Court decision and exercising his right to open carry confronted the protestors and police swarmed to keep the peace.

The man said that today should be a day to celebrate.

"The Supreme Court justices got it wrong almost 50 years ago and they corrected themselves they did not follow constitutional law they were following feelings," the man said.

Mari G Leon
3d ago

It is wrong to take the life of someone who did not provoke harm and didn’t asked to be conceived.I don’t care how old you are , if you agreed to have sexual relations YOU are responsible for the life you both created.There’s consequences to all our actions.

