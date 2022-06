MIAMI – One South Florida organization hopes to change the game regarding affordable housing. SMASH stands for Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing. It's a nonprofit with roots in South Florida to help renters in need."It's a great start," said Angela. "It's a wonderful start."Angela is a tenant at a house rented out by SMASH in Liberty City.Before moving in two months ago, Angela had been homeless and jobless for 13 years."That's how it felt, like someone sucked the soul out of me," added Angela.Her soul began to heal when she connected with SMASH Executive Director Adrian Madriz. The organization...

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO