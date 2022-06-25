ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Protestors gather at Chico City Plaza following Roe v. Wade decision

By Chloe Curtis
Cover picture for the articleCHICO, Calif. - Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, California will continue to protect women's rights until the point of fetus viability. More than a hundred people in the community gathered at Chico City Plaza on Friday evening in response to the decision. Other people in the community also reacted...

