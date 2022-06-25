Protestors gather at Chico City Plaza following Roe v. Wade decision

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state budget bill Monday that he and other leaders say prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians struggling to deal with historically-high gas prices and inflation. A $17 billion inflation relief package is at the center of the budget bill. The package aims to provide 23 million people across the state with a tax rebate of up to $1,050. People eligible to get the rebate are single filers making less than $75,000, getting a $350 payment, and joint filers who have an income under $150,000, getting a total $700 payment. Californians with at least one dependent will also get an extra $350. The package will also include a temporary suspension of the state sales tax on diesel, which is 23 cents per gallon, as well as additional funds to help people pay their rent and utility bills. The governor’s office says the budget bill also doubles down on the state’s response to the climate crisis by securing additional power-generating capacity of the summer and expanding the state’s ability to prepare for and respond to wildfires, extreme heat and the ongoing drought.

