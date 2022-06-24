Pilot Point mayor resigns after arrest on charge of soliciting a child
WFAA
3 days ago
PILOT POINT, Texas — Pilot Point Mayor Matthew McIlravy resigned from office Thursday after he was charged with soliciting a child days ago by Dallas police. The resignation letter was brief and to the point. "To the Pilot Point City Council and City Manager, I am resigning as...
RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Richardson police have charged Tranisa Watts with the capital murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother.At 7:12 p.m. April 18, police responded to the parking lot of the Starbucks located at 4151 Renner Rd. after receiving reports of a shooting.Watts, 23, was apprehended after the first officer on scene spotted her attempting to leave the location with a child. Additional responding officers found 52-year-old Kentoria Nicole Edwards shot and immediately began life saving measures, police said. Edwards was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The 3-year-old child was unharmed and no one at the business was injured by the gunfire, officials said.The resulting investigation determined Edwards was the grandmother of Watts' child and had full custody. Officials say Watts had asked to see her child and Edwards agreed to meet her at the Starbucks where she was later killed.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A security officer has been arrested in connection with the shooting at XTC Cabaret Saturday morning. Sterlin Hammett, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday evening.At about 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Dallas police responded to a shooting call at XTC Cabaret, where they found Shalonda Lofton, identified by police as Shalonda Anderson, with a gunshot wound. Police have also determined that another security officer, 26, was responsible for shooting the victim after she was hit by a vehicle at the XTC Cabaret on Saturday. Anderson's car hit the...
Pilot Point, Texas – As we already reported earlier this week, the 42-year-old Pilot Point mayor, Matthew McIlravy, was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony Tuesday, accused of online solicitation of a child under the age of 14. McIlravy, who just started his three-year term in May, submitted...
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: Above video aired in a previous broadcast on Hull's death. One of the three suspects involved in the 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer was found guilty of capital murder by a Tarrant County jury Monday, officials say. Timothy Huff...
A gun buyback program started and ended Monday in Fort Worth after residents showed up with more than 100 guns to be surrendered for cash. The department expected to hold the buyback through Thursday, offering a $100 gift card to anyone who wanted to surrender an unwanted gun to be melted down.
DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was found dead inside a home in Dallas on Monday morning, and police said their child abuse unit is investigating. Police said they responded to an injured child call just before 11:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Silkwood Street in the South Dallas area.
On June 26, 2022, at approximately 10:59 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting call at gas station at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined the victim, Cordney Dawson, 43, confronted the suspect who got into the victim’s truck while he was making a purchase at the overnight window. The suspect then shot the victim.
On June 26, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, Dallas Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue for an 11-year-old shot. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, the child died at the scene. During the preliminary investigation, detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are currently looking for the...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police responded to several crimes across the city that took place overnight on Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26.At about 11:52 p.m. Saturday evening, West division officers responded to a major accident call at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. Police said a victim was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and traffic detectives are investigating.Eight minutes later at midnight, officers in the East Division were dispatched to 4500 Emerson Street in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot six times. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have detained a suspect.Finally, at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, West division units responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Las Vegas Trail in response to a cutting call. A man had been cut during a robbery at his apartment. An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated then released the victim. Detectives continue to investigate.
DALLAS — A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities. Dallas police said Friday that Frederick Frazier was placed on administrative leave after the department was...
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Burleson police arrested six suspects on Sunday in connection with several offenses that left one dead and three injured on Friday, June 24.City officials said on Friday evening, gunfire broke out in the 300 and 400 blocks of Wilshire Boulevard. A bullet struck an uninvolved 64-year-old woman driving nearby. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.Three other victims were injured as well.Police said they began arresting suspects beginning in the early morning hours on Saturday and as the investigation continued, more arrests were made. None of the suspects were residents of Burleson, and police believe they have arrested all of the suspects involved.The names of the suspects and their charges will be provided by police after detectives meet with the district attorney this week.
DALLAS — There are still so many questions about what really happened at XTC Cabaret in Dallas. A woman was shot and killed by a security guard in the parking lot. Monday, city leaders are reacting and pushing to enforce stricter hours for sexually oriented businesses. Shalonda Anderson, known...
DALLAS — A woman died after being shot by a security guard at a Dallas strip club, police said. The club said the woman had hit the guard with her car prior to the shooting. Dallas Police said the shooting happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday at the XTC Cabaret Dallas club located on North Stemmons Freeway.
On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road. At the scene, officers found Jeffrey Miller, 28, shot inside a vehicle. Miller died at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with...
ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 22-year-old in Arlington on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Collins Street and East Arbrook Boulevard.
BURLESON, Texas - Police in Johnson County arrested six people after an innocent woman was shot and killed while driving. The Friday night shooting claimed the life of 64-year-old Kathryn Bryan of Arlington. Police said she was simply driving on Wilshire Boulevard when she was struck by a bullet. She...
