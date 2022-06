Hello friends, my name is Bucky Pugh, and I am running for Leflore County District 3 County Commissioner. I live in Howe, with my wife Emily, where we are raising our children with Christian morals and conservative values. I have spent my adult life in the construction field, from operating heavy equipment to running my own trucking business, and now our dog food distribution business, Pugh Distributing. Along with the full support of my family, I’m prepared to give the citizens of District 3 the attention they are owed, and to give the employees of our county the respect they deserve.

