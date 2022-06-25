ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Woman Backed for Giving Candy Sold to Pregnant Women to Male Colleague

By Ashley Gale
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Oh for Pete's sake. I say this as a dude myself, if men were any more fragile, they'd be made of stained glass," a user...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 20

robert haber
3d ago

People are so shallow these days. We've been using crystallized ginger and real ginger ale for ALL members if my family for probably over 100 years, starting with great grandparents. Oy ve!

Reply
21
timhnc75
3d ago

Who cares what the candies for if it helps you Then that's a win in my book you should just be appreciative if someone helped you out.

Reply
17
John Williams
2d ago

dude, if finding out something you took to feel better is marketed toward women made you feel bad, the problem with your masculinity isn't the candy.

Reply
6
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
SFGate

This Texas teen wanted an abortion. She now has twins.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Brooke Alexander turned off her breast pump at 6:04 p.m. and brought two fresh bottles of milk over to the bed, where her 3-month-old twins lay flat on their backs, red-faced and crying. Running on four hours of sleep, the 18-year-old tried to feed both babies...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Give Nursing Milk to Desperate Neighbor

Should anyone feel entitled to something produced by someone else’s body?. There are a lot of changes that take place when a person has a baby. For the person who has given birth, one of the most notable changes is that they are now producing milk to be able to nurse their child.
MedicalXpress

Babies exposed to COVID in the womb show neurodevelopmental changes

Babies born to mothers who suffered COVID-19 disease during pregnancy seem to exhibit differences in neurodevelopmental outcomes at 6 weeks, according to a preliminary analysis presented in the 30th European Congress of Psychiatry. Project Leader Dr. Rosa Ayesa Arriola said: "Not all babies born to mothers infected with COVID show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
Slate

My Mother’s Abortion Saved My Life

A few years ago, I had a frank conversation regarding abortion with one of my childhood friends. We’d lost contact with each other, but I always remembered Jessica (not her real name) as a sweet girl with dimples and a fantastic smile. Her mother had been a bit of a hippie, so I’d always assumed Jessica would follow that route: charity work at food banks and protests against Big Agra, different varietals of kombucha fermenting in her basement.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
