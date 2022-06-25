ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HinduPACT Calls on Congress to Reject Hinduphobic Resolution, Demands Ilhan Omar Cut Ties with Radical Islamist Groups and Ousted PM Imran Khan

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC HinduPACT calls on Republicans and Democrats in Congress to reject Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) s recently introduced resolution which unfairly and dishonestly condemns India’s human rights record and alleges violations of international religious freedom. With House Resolution 1196, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is clearly taking talking points...

McArthur
1d ago

her minions have been taped and exposed from the last mail in vote collecting ballots, I have never heard of any investigation so I doubt she will be voted out.

Larry Olson
2d ago

How about we just get rid of Omar. She has done nothing for this state anyway.

Lesco Brandon
3d ago

that picture of her with an American flag in it makes me want to vomit

