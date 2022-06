In addition to Girls Track Athlete of the Year Aubrey Leneweaver from Haverford, the All-Delco team includes:. Taylor Johnson, Bonner-Prendergast: A repeating All-Delco, Johnson closed out her career as one of the most decorated sprinters in program history. She was a two-time Catholic League and District 12 champion in the 100 and 200 and was named the outstanding track performer at the Catholic League championships as a junior and senior. Johnson earned her first state medal with a fifth-place finish in the 100 at the PIAA Class 3A championships this season. She also was a two-time Delco champ in the 200 and anchored the Pandas’ 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relay teams. Along the way Johnson set the school record in the 100 (12.19 seconds). She will continue her track career at the University of Delaware.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO