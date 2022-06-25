Bills' Tre'Davious White expected to start season on IR

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

After tearing his ACL in late-November last season, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White is expected to begin the season on injured reserve, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. This differs slightly from earlier reports this year that White may be on track to start the 2022 NFL season healthy.

White was just halfway-through the second year of his four-year, $69M extension when he suffered the non-contact injury. His absence was a tough blow for the Bills who fell just short of their second-straight AFC Championship game appearance. With White on injured reserve for at least the first four weeks of the season, Buffalo will depend on rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam. Elam will team up with returning corners Taron Johnson, Dane Jackson, and Siran Neal to anchor a strong Buffalo secondary until White’s return.

Here are a few other rumors from around the AFC, starting with a couple of rumors from Duval County: