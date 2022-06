Apple MacBook Windows Laptop List Intel AMD Convertible / 2-in-1 The choices and comments made on this list belong solely to the author. If you're looking for a thin and light laptop with stellar performance—both CPU and GPU—great battery life, an excellent display, and a bit of design flair, the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED should be at the top of your list. The AMD Ryzen 7 6800U might not top the charts in terms of multi-thread or single-thread performance, but it's certainly no slouch, beating out some older H-series Ryzen CPUs and even trading blows with the MacBook Pro 13's Apple M2 SoC in some cases, while the Radeon 680M iGPU is one of the biggest steps forward for integrated graphics in recent memory.

COMPUTERS ・ 23 HOURS AGO