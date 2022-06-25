ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill becomes law

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

According to NBC4i, Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill has now become law in the state, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

A judge ruled in Attorney General Dave Yost‘s favor after his office filed a motion in federal court to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Ohio Heartbeat Bill was signed into law in April 2019. A federal judge blocked the implementation of the bill 3 months later.

Yost says the ruling was based on the “now overruled precedents of Roe and Casey.”

The Heartbeat Bill prohibits abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

