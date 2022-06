An ecological disaster is brewing in Utah. The Great Salt Lake, which is the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, is vanishing. As a dry lake bed, it would create toxic dust that could poison the air with arsenic and other dangerous mining residues. If inhaled, the toxic particulates could make their way into the lungs of millions of people nearby, worsen asthma, or lead to heart attacks and premature death.

UTAH STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO