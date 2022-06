The Canadian national anthem plays a part in many of my fondest sport memories. When my dad took me to the Saddledome as a kid, I would stand up as someone took centre ice to sing before a Calgary Flames game. I belted it out when the Canadian Women’s hockey team beat the Americans at the 2002 Olympic Games and shivers ran down my spine when Canadian athletes won Olympic gold. Now, as a critical sport scholar and parent, I see the anthem very differently. I’m struck that my kids have to listen to the anthem daily or weekly before school...

