Ocala Wetland Recharge Park to Temporarily Close

OCALA, Fla. (June 27, 2022) – Following an emergency force main repair, SE 17th St./State Road 464 from SE 20th Ave. to SE 22nd Ave., is reopened for through traffic effective immediately. All essential repairs have been completed and crews have cleared the area. For more information, please contact...
OCALA, Fla. (June 27, 2022) – After closing the park last week due to storm damage, the Ocala Wetland Recharge Park will reopen effective immediately. The walking trails and educational exhibits are open for public use. Hours of operation are sunrise to sunset, seven days a week. For more...
OCALA, Fla. (June 27, 2022) - Due to the installation of the stormwater system, a road closure will be in effect on SE Osceola Ave., between SE Eighth St. and SE Fifth St. and SE Eighth St., between SE First Ave. and SE Third Ave., beginning Monday, July 11 through Friday, Aug. 19.
OCALA, Fla. (June 27, 2022) – City of Ocala business offices will be closed Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. There will be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste or recycling routes Monday, July 4. Residential sanitation collection regularly scheduled for Monday, July 4 through Thursday,...
