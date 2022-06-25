ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Francisco Lindor drives in four on Friday

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLindor's four RBI brought him up to 56, a total he didn't reach until September 26th last...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Vinnie Pasquantino promoted from Triple-A

The Kansas City Royals have called up Vinnie Pasquantino from Triple-A. (Alec Lewis on Twitter) Pasquantino was promoted to the big league squad direct after the team traded away veteran Carlos Santana. The 24-year-old first baseman is Kansas City's No. 3 overall prospect and landed on MLB's Top 100 prospects at No. 98. He is slashing .280/.372/.576 with 18 homers and 67 RBIs in 69 games played. The slugger should come in and be an impact bat, but it is important to monitor his adjustment to MLB pitching before jumping to fantasy conclusions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Zach Eflin (knee) placed on IL

Eflin had apparently felt something in his knee after his last outing, and now the Phillies have decided that the IL is the best course of action. He's been relatively solid this season, with a 3.27 xERA and an opposing average exit velocity in the 95th percentile. Still, he is droppable in most standard sized leagues. Recent callup Mark Appel could be in line for starts going forward with Eflin out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Miles Bridges extended qualifying offer by Charlotte

Bridges was one of the most improved players in the league last season, and the Hornets are trying to ensure he stays for the foreseeable future. While the qualifying offer doesn't guarantee he'll be back next season, it does make it look more likely paired with the fact that they have bird rights for him too. No matter where he ends up, he will be a valuable player both in fantasy and in real life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fantasypros.com

20 Things to Watch for in Week 11 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Welcome fantasy friends and foes to Week 11 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season. With the political climate being on edge like never before, it is always great to find an outlet. My escape is fantasy sports. Creating fantasy content whether weekly fantasy baseball content or fantasy football draft prep is a fantastic way to isolate yourself from the surrounding craziness. Hope you can find solace and actionable advice as we take on Week 11.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Lindor
fantasypros.com

Alex Verdugo reaches five times in Cleveland

Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo went 2-for-3 with two singles against the Guardians on Sunday afternoon. He also drew three walks in the contest. Boston ultimately defeated Cleveland by a score of 8-3, securing its second consecutive sweep on the road. Fantasy Impact:. Verdugo is slashing .256/.305/.376 with five homers,...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Kevin Durant being aggressively pursued by the Heat

According to Brad Sullivan of Heat Nation, Nets F Kevin Durant is being aggressively pursued by the Heat. (Brad Sullivan) With rumors of Kyrie Irving leaving town and Durant having yet to talk to Brooklyn's front office, all signs point to a potential trade of the superstar. In recent days, ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski has speculated on the availability and that the Nets are "preparing" to play 2022 without the service of both Durant and Irving. Among several teams interested in the superstar are the Heat, who are rumored to be the front runners for Durant. The return for the veteran forward would be immense and would likely involve one of if not both of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.
MIAMI, FL
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (6/27) PREMIUM

Monday’s main slate is moderately large, including nine games at DraftKings and FanDuel. Also, it begins at the usual 7:05 pm ET start time. The middle tier is the sweet spot for cash games. However, it also has plenty of upside for GPPs. However, one ace having an excellent season and another ace who's stumbled this year are also high-upside GPP picks.
GAMBLING
fantasypros.com

Tyler Mahle gets third win in Reds' drubbing of the Giants Sunday

Mahle also struck out seven in this one, the same number of runs the Reds scored in the third inning. Mahle may not earn a lot of wins on this Reds team, but he can help with strikeouts and has pitched better this season than his 4.53 ERA suggests. His FIP and xERA are over a run lower, and he's had some bad BABIP luck. Mahle could be an excellent buy-low candidate - especially if he gets moved to a contender at the trade deadline next month.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbi
fantasypros.com

Daniel Castano goes seven solid versus Mets on Sunday

Daniel Castano worked seven innings in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mets, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Castano bounced back nicely from a rough outing against the Rockies this past Tuesday. The young lefty needed only 93 pitches (62 strikes) to get through seven innings versus the first-place Mets, giving him two quality starts in his three turns through the Marlins rotation since being called up from the minors. Castano could make for a solid streaming option in a matchup with the Nationals next weekend.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Zach Plesac excellent in Tuesday start

Zach Plesac pitched well in a 3-2 win over the Twins in Game 1 of a Tuesday doubleheader. Plesac tossed six shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out seven, and walking three. Plesac had to settle for a no-decision in the outing. Fantasy Impact:. Plesac was dealing on Tuesday, notching...
MLB
fantasypros.com

Kevon Looney expected to sign a multi-year deal to remain with Golden State

According to Brad Sullivan of NBA Central, Warriors F Kevon Looney is expected to sign a multi-year deal to remain with the team. (Brad Sullivan) Ahead of free agency on Thursday, the Warriors and forward Kevon Looney is expected to agree to terms on a multi-year contract that would keep him with the team. The terms have yet to leak but the Warriors are certainly happy to return a big part of their 2022 NBA Championship roster.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Jose Altuve hits solo shot, swipes two bases in loss to Yankees

Astros 2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees Sunday. He also stole his fourth and fifth base of the season. It was Altuve's 15th home run of the season. That's second on the Astros to just Yordan Alvarez. The veteran infielder is hitting .275 with a .359 OBP this season. The bottom of Houston's lineup has been lackluster this year, leaving Altuve with limited run-producing opportunities. That's the primary reason why he has just 26 RBI this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Connor Seabold roughed up by Blue Jays in 2022 debut

Red Sox starter Connor Seabold made his 2022 debut against the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing seven runs, nine hits, and one walk over 4 2/3 innings of work. On a positive note, he did strike out seven batters in the process. Seabold was still hit with the loss as Boston ultimately fell to Toronto by a score of 7-2, snapping its seven-game winning streak.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Best Ball Values to Target by Round (2022 Fantasy Football)

Now that most rookie drafts are in the rearview mirror, best ball is a great way to fill your fantasy football desires in the offseason. Furthermore, you can scratch the fantasy itch without adding 20 new dynasty leagues to your plate. However, they are also a great way to set your money on fire if you don’t understand how the game works.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Randy Arozarena swipes bag in win over Pirates

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts against the Pirates on Sunday afternoon. However, he salvaged his daily fantasy value after he reached on a fielder's choice and stole second base in the seventh inning. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Pittsburgh by a score of 4-2, closing out a three-game sweep at home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
fantasypros.com

Matt Olson has two home runs on Tuesday

Olson followed up Travis d'Arnaud's home run in the first inning with a blast of his own to right field to put Atlanta ahead 2-0. Then with the game tied, he blasted a home run off of Phillies reliever Andrew Bellati to give Atlanta the winning run. Olson has been improving month-to-month and has had an excellent June so far, hitting six home runs with 21 RBI over 25 games. He is still leading the league in doubles with 29 and with his recent production, has improved his xwOBA to .366. For the season he is hitting .253/.350/.481 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI over 285 at-bats.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Freddie Freeman hits RBI double in Dodgers extra innings win Sunday

Freddie Freeman went 2-for-5 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a single along with a RBI double, and striking out twice as the Dodgers beat the Braves in extra innings 5-3. Freeman has been a fantastic bat that sits near the top of a loaded offensive powerhouse of a team, and he displayed his clutch DNA on Sunday driving in the ghost runner to take a temporary lead and giving him yet another XBH on the season. The Dodgers first basemen is slashing with an elite line of .305/.389/.491 and with 46 RBI on the season which ranks him 17th in the league he is an easy set and forget fantasy player who can make roster decisions that much easier. The 32 year old is great with runners in scoring position and creating extra runs scored with his 147 wRC+ which ranks second on his team behind just Mookie Betts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Brandon Crawford (knee) placed on 10-day IL

Crawford had a few days off before returning to the lineup on Friday and going 0-for-4. Obviously, his knee soreness hasn't subsided enough for him to play regularly in the field, so the Giants are going to take the safe route. Crawford's MRI did not show anything serious so don't expect him to miss much more than the minimum time.
BASEBALL
fantasypros.com

Deebo Samuel has not rescinded trade request

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, San Francisco 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel has not rescinded his trade request from earlier this offseason. (ESPN) Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers earlier this offseason reportedly due to his desire for a new contract and frustration related to his role within the offense. Samuel skipped the 49ers’ OTAs, but he attended the team's mandatory June minicamp, making it seem as though he and the team had possibly made amends. San Francisco GM John Lynch has publicly stated that he has no intention of trading his star WR, so only time will tell how the stalemate may end. After an injury-riddled 2020 season, Samuel broke out in 2021 to finish as the WR3 in fantasy. Samuel’s fantasy value largely comes from his role as a WR/RB hybrid that provides a plethora of touches that maximizes his elite ability to force missed tackles to break off big gains.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy