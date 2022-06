When it comes to school shootings, Pierce County councilwoman Jani Hitchen only wants to talk about guns. In a pithy and poorly argued editorial in the Tacoma News Tribune, Hitchen rejects basic school safety measures — many she’s afforded as councilmember. She says we should not focus on the mental issues common amongst school shooters because it could create stigma. And she says police are never the answer because, well, she doesn’t like them.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO