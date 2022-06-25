ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Brenner’s goal lifts Cincinnati to 1-0 win over Orlando City

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brenner’s goal and Roman Celentano’s three saves led Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory over Orlando City on Friday.

Brenner’s game-winner came in the 65th minute for Cincinnati (7-7-2). Luciano Acosta got an assist on the goal. Acosta chased down the ball after his own shot was stopped by Pedro Gallese, then passed to Brenner who connected from short range.

Cincinnati outshot Orlando (7-6-4) 12-6.

Celentano saved all three shots he faced for Cincinnati. Gallese saved eight of nine shots for Orlando.

Up next for Cincinnati is a matchup Wednesday against New York City FC at home. Orlando plays D.C. United the following Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Orlando, FL
Sports
CBS Boston

Revs battle to scoreless draw in Vancouver, stretch unbeaten run to nine games

VANCOUVER (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (6-5-6; 24 pts.) extended their unbeaten streak to nine games with a 0-0 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-8-3; 21 pts.) at BC Place on Sunday night. Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrović recorded six saves, a new personal best with New England, in his first clean-sheet performance and the team's third of the season.Gustavo Bou started at forward and recorded eight shot attempts, tied for the most in a game by a Revolution player this season. Dylan Borrero played an 81-minute shift in his fourth straight start and nearly broke the deadlock with...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS New York

Burke gives first-place Union victory over NYCFC

CHESTER, Pa. — Cory Burke's goal lifted the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday.Burke's game-winner came in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to put the Union (7-1-8) ahead 2-1. Jose Martinez had an assist on the goal.The Union took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Mikael Uhre in the ninth minute. The lead held up until the 89th minute when Valentin Castellanos converted a penalty kick for NYCFC (8-4-3).The victory gives Philadelphia sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference with 29 points to 27 for NYCFC.Andre Blake saved four of the five shots he faced for the Union. Sean Johnson saved two of the four shots he faced for NYCFC.Both teams next play Wednesday. The Union visit the Chicago Fire and NYCFC visits Cincinnati.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Chicago Fire host the Philadelphia Union in conference play

Philadelphia Union (7-1-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (3-8-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +134, Philadelphia +198, Draw +229; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the Philadelphia Union take the pitch in conference action. The Fire are 2-6-3 in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luciano Acosta
Person
Pedro Gallese
The Associated Press

Charlotte FC hosts Austin in non-conference action

Austin FC (8-4-4, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (6-9-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +117, Austin FC +226, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC and Austin square off in non-conference action. Charlotte is 6-2-0 in home games. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Niezgoda and the Portland Timbers host the Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo (6-7-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (4-6-7, 10th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -120, Houston +304, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Jaroslaw Niezgoda leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo after scoring two goals against...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Skrive
The Associated Press

Blue Jays host the Red Sox on home winning streak

Boston Red Sox (42-33, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-32, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-2, 2.05 ERA, .96 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -158, Red...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Hockey Operations Staffing Updates

VEGAS (June 28, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, June 28, the following updates to the franchise's hockey operations staff: John Stevens has been named Assistant Coach; Sean Burke has been named Director of Goaltending and NHL Goaltending Coach; and Mike Rosati has been named Manager of Goaltending Development and Scouting.
NHL
The Associated Press

Tuesday Sports in Brief

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams’ comeback at Wimbledon ended against 115th-ranked Harmony Tan, who beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion in the first round Tuesday. The Frenchwoman defeated the seven-time Wimbledon champion 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Centre Court in a memorable debut at the All England...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

962K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy