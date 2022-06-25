ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Turner homers, Dodgers stop Braves 4-1 in Freeman’s return

By CHARLES ODUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vY3PX_0gLdYbbA00
1 of 13

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman was smiling after his long, emotional day.

At the end of a night that included a lot of tears, Freeman was happy because he felt good about showing his appreciation to Atlanta fans — and playing well for his new Los Angeles team.

Trea Turner had three hits, including a home run, Freeman reached base three times in his return to Atlanta and the Dodgers beat the Braves 4-1 on Friday in a rematch of the past two NL Championship Series.

“I’m exhausted, emotionally exhausted, but what a wonderful evening for my family,” Freeman said.

Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson exited in the eighth with what manager Dave Roberts said is a season-ending left knee injury. Roberts said Hudson tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

The loss of Hudson takes away a top setup man. Hudson, who has five saves and a 2.22 ERA, fell to the ground while attempting to react to a dribbler hit by Ronald Acuña Jr., who reached on the infield hit.

The Dodgers got more bad news before the game when left-hander Andrew Heaney was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Freeman received standing ovations from the sellout crowd of 42,105 before the game and before his first at-bat. The longtime Braves star had one hit, a sixth-inning single. He walked twice and scored two runs.

“It’s hard to describe how I felt in that moment,” Freeman said of receiving his first ovation. “Just a lot of love.”

Freeman was presented his 2021 World Series ring by Braves manager Brian Snitker in a pregame ceremony. The slugger tipped his cap and raised his arms to the crowd and said he was also careful to spend as much time as possible signing autographs before the game.

Julio Urías (5-6) handed the Braves just their fourth loss in June, allowing one run on three hits with nine strikeouts in six innings.

“We know how good they are,” Urías said through a translator. “We know how potent their offense can be. We went out with a plan and executed it.”

Snitker said he was impressed Urías “never quit pitching” even when he began to tire in the sixth.

The Braves, who remained four games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East, fell to 18-4 this month.

Turner led off the game with a single and scored on Will Smith’s single. Freeman walked and scored on Justin Turner’s sacrifice fly.

Trea Turner hit his 10th homer in the fifth, giving him three hits for the second consecutive game.

Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP, was overcome with emotion in a pregame news conference as he said, “I love the Braves organization with all my heart. That will never change.”

The first baseman signed a $162 million, six-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason after he was unable to reach an agreement with the Braves.

The Braves loaded the bases against Urías in the sixth. Acuña reached on an infield hit, moved to third on Dansby Swanson’s bloop single and scored on Matt Olson’s sacrifice fly. Urías struck out Marcell Ozuna to end the inning.

Right-hander Brusdar Graterol, who replaced Hudson in the eighth, stranded Acuña on third base when Austin Riley hit into a double play.

WALKS LEAD TO LOSS

Braves right-hander Ian Anderson (6-4) struggled with his control as he allowed four runs in four-plus innings and was handed his first loss since May 22. Anderson had six strikeouts with four walks, and 40 of his 88 pitches were balls.

Snitker said Anderson was “just a little scattered” while giving up two runs on two hits and two walks in the first. “I was just hoping to get another inning out of him,” Snitker said.

NO COMEBACK

Olson, Atlanta’s replacement for Freeman, led off the ninth with his second hit, a single. Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel recovered with three quick outs to earn his 13th save in 14 chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Reyes Moronta was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City after Heaney was placed on the injured list. RHP Mitch White will be recalled to start Saturday night’s game. Roberts said Heaney felt soreness in his shoulder while throwing in the bullpen Thursday and will be shut down for a few days. “I don’t foresee it being long,” Roberts said.

Braves LHP Max Fried (7-2, 2.77 ERA) will start against White (1-1, 3.86). White has appeared in nine games, including four starts, for Los Angeles. Fried is 2-2 with a 3.30 ERA in six career regular-season starts against the Dodgers.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves: 3 trades to help replace injured Ronald Acuña Jr.

Trades for any of these three outfielders can help the Atlanta Braves survive Ronald Acuña Jr.’s latest injury. Just when things seemed to be going right for the Atlanta Braves, they received some tough news regarding star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. They are a top ten team in MLB right now but losing him for a significant amount of time might change this quickly.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves potential trade candidates: Brandon Drury

To this point in the series, I’ve been strictly focused on left-handed bats, which is what Alex Anthopoulos said he is focused on leading up to the deadline. However, this right-handed bat and former Braves prospect is another option that makes a lot of sense. If you missed any...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
On3.com

Mike Bianco reveals new tidbit on controversial sixth inning replay review

Mike Bianco may become a spokesman for Jumbotrons around the world after the part it played in Ole Miss‘ title-sealing victory over Oklahoma on Sunday. No championship game is without any controversy, and Game 2 of the College World Series finals had its fair share. With the showdown tied and no runs on the board, the Sooners attempted a squeeze bunt to take the lead — and it looked like John Spikerman laid down a beauty to score the game’s first run.
NORMAN, OK
Yardbarker

Braves outfield outlook nearing Rosario return

The Atlanta Braves are on a roll in the month of June. They’re 19-4 so far, and they’ve sliced the Mets’ division lead to five games. They’re look to start off the month of July even stronger as Eddie Rosario nears his return. Rosario started off...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Craig Kimbrel
The Associated Press

Giants play the Tigers leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (28-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-33, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Rony Garcia (2-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (5-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -211, Tigers +176; over/under is 8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Olson homers twice to lead Braves past Phillies 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson homered twice and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. The Phillies were without Bryce Harper for the second straight game, and the 2021 NL MVP will be sidelined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Blue Jays host the Red Sox on home winning streak

Boston Red Sox (42-33, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-32, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-5, 3.25 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (9-2, 2.05 ERA, .96 WHIP, 79 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -158, Red...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves
fantasypros.com

Freddie Freeman hits RBI double in Dodgers extra innings win Sunday

Freddie Freeman went 2-for-5 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a single along with a RBI double, and striking out twice as the Dodgers beat the Braves in extra innings 5-3. Freeman has been a fantastic bat that sits near the top of a loaded offensive powerhouse of a team, and he displayed his clutch DNA on Sunday driving in the ghost runner to take a temporary lead and giving him yet another XBH on the season. The Dodgers first basemen is slashing with an elite line of .305/.389/.491 and with 46 RBI on the season which ranks him 17th in the league he is an easy set and forget fantasy player who can make roster decisions that much easier. The 32 year old is great with runners in scoring position and creating extra runs scored with his 147 wRC+ which ranks second on his team behind just Mookie Betts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Royals look to end slide in game against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (36-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-47, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-4, 4.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Royals +106; over/under is 9...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
New York Mets
The Associated Press

Reds face the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (26-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-46, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-8, 5.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (2-5, 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -136, Reds +115; over/under is 8 runs.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

962K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy