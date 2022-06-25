ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Verlander pitches Astros to 3-1 win, ends Yanks’ home streak

By RONALD BLUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EaueH_0gLdYMYN00
1 of 11

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander was amped up, throwing nine of his 20 fastest pitches this season.

“Maybe it was the adrenaline,” he said.

Looking as strong as ever in his return season from Tommy John surgery, Verlander pitched four-hit ball over seven innings against the major league-leading Yankees. Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, powering the Houston Astros’ 3-1 victory Friday night that stopped New York’s 15-game home winning streak.

Exactly what the Astros needed, given their worn-down bullpen after Thursday’s late meltdown in the series-opening 7-6 loss. Asked during batting practice how he would navigate through his relievers, Astros manager Dusty Baker quipped: “My navigation system is Verlander.”

Verlander positioned Houston well.

With wife Kate Upton watching from a first-row seat behind the plate in the Yankees’ season-high crowd of 47,528, Verlander (9-3) averaged 95.5 mph with his fastball, up from 94.8 mph coming in. The 39-year-old right-hander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, struck out three and walked one, lowering his ERA to 2.22.

“That’s why he’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said after going 0 for 3 against Verlander. “He continues to bring it every single start.”

Verlander mixed 64 fastballs, 24 sliders, 11 curveballs and three changeups.

“I thought the fastball was really good,” he said. “I thought the slider was kind of hit and miss, and the curveball got me some big outs when I needed it.”

New York (52-19), which lost for just the fourth time in its last 23 games overall, got its run on a fastball in the sixth. Giancarlo Stanton hit an opposite-field drive into the right field second deck for the second night in a row, his 16th home run this season.

Phil Maton pitched out of trouble in the eighth, striking out Judge on a curveball with one on, and Stanton and Josh Donaldson, both on sliders, to strand two runners.

Rafael Montero, pitching for a third straight day for the first time this season, walked Aaron Hicks with one out and pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter with two outs. Montero retired DJ LeMahieu on a groundout for his fifth save.

Luis Severino (4-2) escaped two-on jams in the fourth and fifth — shouting demonstrably both times — then allowed Alex Bregman’s one-out double in the sixth. Pitching carefully, Severino walked Yordan Alvarez and threw a first-pitch fastball that Tucker drove into the right-field seats.

“Against a team like this and against a pitcher like Verlander,” Severino said, “you have to minimize those mistakes.”

Tucker’s home run was his 14th.

“He threw it down and in,” Tucker said, “but I was able to get to it.”

JUDGE-MENT

Judge agreed to a $19 million, one-year contract with the Yankees that avoided an arbitration hearing.

DONALDSON WATCH

Donaldson got into a verbal confrontation with another opponent after he didn’t run hard out of the box on his second-inning double that hopped the right-center wall and flipped his bat into catcher Jason Castro. At the end of the inning, Donaldson cupped a hand to an ear while looking at the Astros dugout, then shrugged shoulders.

Donaldson referred to White Sox star Tim Anderson as “Jackie” on May 21 — a reference to Jackie Robinson — earning the third baseman a one-game suspension.

WEB GEM

Hicks, moved to left field from center for much of this season, sprinted 66 feet to make a leaping, sprawling backhand catch in the left-field corner to rob Jose Altuve of an extra-base hit leading off the fourth. In the middle of the infield, Severino raised both arms and screamed.

HE’S BACK

Jake Meyers started in center and went 0 for 3 with three strikeouts from the No. 9 slot in his first major league action since Game 4 of last year’s AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox, when he injured his left shoulder Meyers hit .250 with three homers and four RBIs during a 14-game injury rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: To make room for Meyers, outfielder Jose Siri was optioned to Sugar Land and outfielder Dillon Thomas was designated for assignment. ... RHP Jake Ordorizzi to Sugar Land (PCL) on a rehab assignment. ... SS Jeremy Peña, sidelined since June 13 by an injured left thumb, could be actvated Saturday.

Yankees: LHP Aroldis Chapman (left Achilles tendinitis) struck out one in an eight-pitch seventh inning for Double-A Somerset, his first game action since May 22.

RHP Gerritt Cole (6-1, 3.14) starts for the Yankees on Saturday after taking a no-hit bid into the eighth inning at Tampa Bay. RHP Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07) starts for the Astros.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation

San Diego Padres lefty Blake Snell hit Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper in the left hand on Saturday night, breaking his thumb and drawing a heated reaction from the Phillies stud. Snell and Harper exchanged words on the field before the Phillies star cooled down and seemed to admit he knew the hit-by-pitch wasn’t on […] The post Padres’ Blake Snell reacts to breaking Phillies star Bryce Harper’s thumb, on-field altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox instructing players to not hustle to first base

The Chicago White Sox have dealt with numerous injuries to key players this season, and they are trying a new approach to address the issue — not hustling. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters on Saturday that certain players have been instructed to “slow it down” running to first base if they hit into what appears to be a routine out. Tim Anderson, who returned from a groin injury last week, has been told not to hustle to first on sure outs. The same goes for Jose Abreu, Luis Robert, AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn. La Russa said there are other “key offensive guys” on the list as well.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Lenny Dykstra tells Howard Stern surprising thing Keith Hernandez made him do

Never one to mince words when speaking to Howard Stern, or anyone for that matter, Lenny Dykstra revealed an interesting fact about his former teammate Keith Hernandez Tuesday morning. While appearing on Stern’s SiriusXM Radio show, the King of All Media asked Dykstra for his thoughts on Hernandez having his...
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Homer, NY
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Miguel Cabrera Moves Up All-Time List With Latest Hit

It hasn’t been a smooth ride for the Detroit Tigers, but Miguel Cabrera continues to add to his already impressive resume. Earlier this season, Cabrera picked up hit No. 3,000 and became the only active player besides Albert Pujols to have reached that mark. But who said he was...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Alex Bregman
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Phil Maton
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
The Associated Press

Pirates aim to end 5-game slide, take on the Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-45, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (29-48, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-5, 4.77 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-1, 2.21 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -130, Pirates +111; over/under is 9 runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Royals look to end slide in game against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (36-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-47, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-4, 4.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Royals +106; over/under is 9...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Astros visit the Mets to start 2-game series

Houston Astros (45-27, first in the AL West) vs. New York Mets (47-27, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (5-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -125, Mets +106; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Yankees#The Houston Astros#Hall Of Famer
The Spun

Mariners, Royals Have Reportedly Agreed To Notable Trade

The Seattle Mariners reportedly dealt for a former All-Star on Monday. According to the USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Mariners "acquire DH/1B Carlos Santana from the Royals for RHP Wyatt Mills and minor league RHP William Fleming." Noting, "Santana was hitting .357 in June with two homers and 11 RBI...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Giants play the Tigers leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (28-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-33, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Rony Garcia (2-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (5-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -211, Tigers +176; over/under is 8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Associated Press

Mariners take on the Orioles with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (35-41, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (35-41, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (0-0, 7.81 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-8, 4.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -146, Orioles +125; over/under is 8 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Blue Jays' Gausman dominates to end win streak by Red Sox

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto’s Kevin Gausman gave the Red Sox a rough time as Boston got back to playing its biggest foes in the AL East. Gausman matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit one of three Toronto home runs and the Blue Jays halted Boston’s seven-game winning streak, beating the Red Sox 7-2 Monday night.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

962K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy