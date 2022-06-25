ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’: The Family Calls Dr. Ish As June Considers Moving

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUftO_0gLdYI1T00
Image Credit: WEtv

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her husband, Josh, were furious when they learned June “Mama June” Shannon exposed them to COVID at Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s birthday party. The executive producers of Mama June: Road To Redemption was the one to break the news, and because of the family’s exposure to COVID, production was forced to shut down for two weeks. Pumpkin, Josh, Alana, Jessica Shannon and the kids also had to take regular COVID tests and film stuff on their own.

Fortunately, Alana and Jessica tested negative for COVID — as did Doe Doe Shannon, Amber, and Alana’s boyfriend Dralin — but Pumpkin, Josh and their kids all tested positive, and none of them were vaccinated, so things got pretty scary very quickly for Mama June’s family. Alana and Jessica also had to quarantine downstairs for two full weeks, while the others dealt with a variation of symptoms.

Josh, however, got hit the hardest. He experienced breathing issues and when things got really bad, he rushed himself to the hospital. There, he found out he had secondary pneumonia. And while he eventually recovered, everyone was pretty pissed at June. So much so, in fact, that they called Dr. Ish to help them decide whether it’s time to cut June out of their lives once and for all.

The timing couldn’t have come at a worse moment, though, because after June finished her own two-week quarantine in a hotel, she reunited with her boyfriend and asked him to move to Georgia with her so she could be closer to her daughters and grandkids. Unfortunately for her, it may be too little too late.

Want more drama? New episodes of Mama June: Road To Redemption air Fridays at 9pm on WE tv.

Comments / 15

justices for all
2d ago

No one wants to see anything about either one of them or I should say all three of them get rid of the show.

Reply
6
Sheila
2d ago

Did anyone else notice that June's latest boy toy looks like a younger version of Sugar Bear?

Reply(1)
7
Vicster
3d ago

No one wants to see June, make it The Pumpkin Show!!

Reply
12
Related
The US Sun

Mama June’s jaw-dropping TV salary revealed after she’s ordered to pay $800 a month in child support to daughter Pumpkin

MAMA June Shannon's jaw-dropping TV salary has been revealed after she was ordered to pay just $800 in monthly child support to her daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird. In court documents, exclusively revealed by The Sun, June's monthly income is an eye-watering $25,000 a month from her WeTV contract and her various promotional deals.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

What's the Real Reason Savannah Chrisley and Her Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Aren't Together Anymore?

The Chrisleys have had one helluva year — am I right?. Family patriarch Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie stood trial after they were accused of bamboozling banks out of millions. Weeks later, a federal jury concluded that the couple was guilty of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy. The Chrisleys won’t face sentencing until Oct. 6. Until then, they’ve been remanded to house arrest.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Honey Boo Boo, 16, Wears Diamond Ring On Engagement Finger After Mama June Loses Custody: Photo

Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lauryn
OK! Magazine

Disgraced 'Today' Show Host Matt Lauer & Annette Roque Reunite At Daughter's High School Graduation After Bitter Divorce

Disgraced Today show host Matt Lauer and his ex-wife Annette Roque were spotted together at their daughter's high school graduation in late June — three years after the former flames finalized their bitter divorce. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the duo watched their 18-year-old daughter, Romy, receive her diploma on Sunday, June 26, in the Hamptons. It looked like Lauer, 64, tried to keep a low profile, as he was seen in a white hat, jacket, sunglasses and blue shirt. For her part, the model, 55, wore a white dress and carried some flowers. KATIE COURIC CALLS...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Where Does Molly Roloff Live Now — and What Does She Do for a Living?

When Little People, Big World first aired in 2006, the show centered on married couple Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children. These days, their kids are grown up and have started families of their own. Because Molly Roloff no longer appears on the TLC series, longtime fans have wondered: Where does Molly live now? And what does Molly do for a living? Keep reading to learn more about the third-born Roloff kid.
SPOKANE, WA
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Celebrates Twins’ 1st Bday With Their Mom As He Awaits Birth Of 2 More Kids

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa’s twins, Zillion Canon and Zion Cannon, turned one on June 14. The Wild ‘n Out host made sure to make the kids’ birthday special by taking them to Disneyland. In a sweet photo posted to Instagram, Nick and Abby each held one of the twins as they posed with Mickey Mouse at the theme park. The twins wore Mickey ears, while Nick and Abby got in the spirit, as well — Nick rocked a ‘Happy Birthday’ hat with a cupcake on top, and Abby wore animal print Mickey ears of her own.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
19K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy