ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Arroyo has three RBIs in return, Red Sox beat Guardians 6-3

By BRIAN DULIK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmjqL_0gLdXxo700
1 of 9

CLEVELAND (AP) — Christian Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the seventh and had three RBIs in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, powering the surging Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

Arroyo’s go-ahead homer to left-center off Bryan Shaw (3-1) gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead, paving the way for their fifth straight win and moving them a season-high nine games over .500. Boston is 17-4 in June and 30-12 since May 10.

“We’re going to find a way to win because we’re a good ballclub,” said Arroyo, who had been sidelined for eight games. “With the powerful lineup we have, it’s all about taking your place and keeping the line going. That’s what I did.”

Nick Pivetta (8-5) allowed two runs in seven innings, scattering nine hits, in his first career outing against Cleveland. The right-hander struck out four without a walk and is 8-1 with a 1.85 ERA over his last 10 starts.

Boston carried a 6-2 advantage into the ninth, but closer Tanner Houck gave up an RBI single to rookie Steven Kwan before retiring Amed Rosario and José Ramírez back-to-back with the bases loaded.

“With Cleveland, every game is like that,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We were fortunate that Ramírez swung at a pitch that probably was a ball and grounded out.”

Andrés Giménez hit a solo homer and scored two runs for the Guardians, who have won 17 of 23 and remain atop the AL Central. Rosario and Franmil Reyes had two hits apiece, and Myles Straw added an RBI single.

Ramírez, who leads the AL with 62 RBIs, extended his hitting streak to 13 games while playing through right thumb soreness. The three-time All-Star initially jammed the thumb in early June.

“I’ll take my chances with Josey up there a lot of times,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “We just couldn’t get a big hit when we needed it.”

Arroyo went 3 for 4 and drove in the first run when he was hit by Cal Quantrill’s pitch with the bases loaded in the second. The shortstop later made a heady play, catching Rosario off the bag at second and tagging him out when they unintentionally collided.

“It kind of was like self-defense, so he didn’t truck me,” Arroyo said, laughing. “I didn’t see where his foot was, but I saw him do a little hop-step and that’s when I tagged him.”

Rafael Devers led off the third with a homer, his 17th of the season, and Rob Refsnyder doubled home a run for Boston. Alex Verdugo added a pair of doubles and an RBI.

Quantrill pitched five innings, giving up two runs, and exited after rookie right fielder Oscar Gonzalez threw out J.D. Martinez at the plate to complete a double play.

Quantrill (Port Hope, Ontario) and Pivetta (Victoria, British Columbia) comprised the third matchup of Canadian-born starters since 2014.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who ranks second in baseball with a .335 average, was given the day off.

FAN FROM AFAR

Cora took note when Ramírez signed a team-friendly, seven-year, $141 million contract in April. “You’ve got to respect that,” Cora said. “He wanted to stay in Cleveland -- and he did.” Ramírez is on pace to become the first player with 100 extra-base hits in a season since 2001. “I enjoy watching him play and I love the way he goes about it,” Cora said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (right hip inflammation) will not be activated off the injured list when eligible Saturday and won’t start in Boston’s next series in Toronto. “Whit isn’t feeling well, so it didn’t make sense to push him out there,” Cora said.

Guardians: RHP James Karinchak (right back strain) pitched on back-to-back days for the first time on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. The former Cleveland closer failed to retire any of the three hitters he faced in his second straight appearance.

Red Sox: RHP Josh Winckowski (2-1, 3.68 ERA) makes his first road appearance in the majors after three outings at Fenway Park. The Toledo, Ohio native made his big league debut on May 28 against Baltimore.

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.00 ERA) has not lost since May 22, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.23 ERA in his last five starts. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner has 38 strikeouts and four walks during the span.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Red Sox' Bobby Dalbec sitting versus Guardians Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not include Bobby Dalbec in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dalbec will sit out Sunday's game while Franchy Cordero takes over at first base and bats seventh against Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale. Dalbec's 2022 hasn't quite gone as planned, with the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox promote right-handed reliever, send down Seabold

After Connor Seabold's performance against the Toronto Blue Jays in his second Major League start, the Red Sox optioned him back to the Triple-A WooSox. Seabold pitched 4.2 innings and gave up seven runs (three homers) on nine hits. He also had one walk in the 7-2 loss that broke the Red Sox' impressive seven-game winning streak. On the positive side, Seabold managed to strike out seven Blue Jays batters and caused Toronto players to swing and miss 21 times, the most by a Red Sox starter this year.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Ontario, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Homer, OH
City
Toronto, OH
The Associated Press

Reds face the Cubs with 1-0 series lead

Cincinnati Reds (26-47, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (28-46, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (3-8, 5.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (2-5, 4.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -136, Reds +115; over/under is 8 runs.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Homer
Person
Rafael Devers
The Associated Press

Royals look to end slide in game against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (36-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-47, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Royals: Zack Greinke (1-4, 4.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -127, Royals +106; over/under is 9...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Giants play the Tigers leading series 1-0

Detroit Tigers (28-44, fourth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-33, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Rony Garcia (2-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Wood (5-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -211, Tigers +176; over/under is 8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#The Red Sox#Rbi
The Associated Press

Mariners take on the Orioles with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (35-41, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (35-41, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (0-0, 7.81 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (3-8, 4.31 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -146, Orioles +125; over/under is 8 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tomase: Outfield remains a Red Sox need; here are five possible fits

The trade deadline needs of the Red Sox have seemed obvious for months: bullpen, bullpen, and bullpen. But what if that's no longer the case?. With Chris Sale's return looming and Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock expected off the injured list, the Red Sox suddenly could have options in relief, and that's before considering how willing they'll be to push some of their top prospects.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Tuesday Sports in Brief

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams’ comeback at Wimbledon ended against 115th-ranked Harmony Tan, who beat the 23-time Grand Slam champion in the first round Tuesday. The Frenchwoman defeated the seven-time Wimbledon champion 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) on Centre Court in a memorable debut at the All England...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

962K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy