Pocatello, ID

March held in downtown Pocatello protesting US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

By By Journal Staff
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

POCATELLO — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Pocatello on Friday evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The protesters marched through the downtown chanting and carrying signs with messages like "Never Again—Blood On Your Hands" and "Keep Our Kids Safe If You Want Them So Bad."

More than 50 people took part in the march, which was organized by the group Pro-Choice Southeast Idaho.

