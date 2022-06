A Hessels' Hairstreak butterfly has been spotted on the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware for the first time in 27 years. The Nature Conservancy reported the species, Mitoura hesseli, was found on one of its properties in southern Delaware during a surveying project this spring. The butterfly, which is considered endangered in Delaware, has unique habitat needs that have threatened its survival along the Atlantic Coast.

