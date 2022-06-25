ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN

Doctor encourages parents to vaccinate their children

By Samantha Thieke
WLFI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — A Riley Children's Health pediatrician says parents shouldn't be apprehensive about giving their young children the COVID-19 vaccine. As we've reported, children ages 6 months to 5...

www.wlfi.com

casscountyonline.com

Logansport Memorial Hospital makes changes to visitor restrictions as of June 27, 2022

Last Updated on June 27, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. COVID-19 is still a health concern for hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country. Hospital olicies continue to be evaluated and adjusted or updated as needed, based on the priority of keeping our staff and patients as safe as possible inside our facility. In evaluating available information and the state of COVID-19 as it is today, Logansport Memorial Hospital is making adjustments once again to its visitor restrictions policy.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis abortion clinic sees influx of patience since Roe v. Wade ruling

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one Indiana abortion clinic is now seeing an influx in demand for services. The Women’s Med Center, an abortion clinic with locations in Indianapolis and Dayton, says the number of patients has increased two-fold. While they were not able to go on camera, in a statement, the clinic says women are panicking and they’re afraid that those seeking an abortion won’t get the care they need.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Noel’s angel prints to benefit memorial

Zionsville artist Nancy Noel devoted her life to art and trying to make an impact in children’s lives. Sons Michael and Alex Noel Kosene are committed to honor their late mother by continuing that mission. Noel died in August 2020 after a battle with cancer. Michael, an Indianapolis resident,...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Local reaction to Roe v. Wade decision is mixed

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 hit the streets Monday and spoke to residents about how they felt when the Supreme Court announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. As News 18 has previously reported, rallies on the pro-choice and pro-life side took place last week and...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

8 Unique Animal Encounters in Central Indiana

Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Historic church trying to fend off father time

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — St. Mary Catholic Church in Downtown Indianapolis is on the home stretch in a fund raising campaign to help with much needed repairs to the façade. “In order to make the limestone adhere to the brick, they had to use these rods to drive into the brick and the limestone,” Helen Small, Co-Chair of the “Save The Steeples Campaign” said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Virtual workshop set to help farmers prepare for future

TIPPECANOE COUNTY (WLFI) — A free virtual workshop will be taking to help help farmers, and their families, plan for the future. The "Estate and Succession Planning for the Family Farm" workshop will be hosted by the Indiana Agricultural Law Foundation. The foundation was created back in 2005 by Indiana Farm Bureau.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Caterpillar opens Lafayette plant doors amid hiring rush

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As the manufacturer and one of the area's top employers enters a hiring push, the Caterpillar Large Engine Center opened its doors to media Tuesday for a rare inside look at operations. General Manager Joe Markun says many people who drive by the Lafayette plant,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering back in action

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It was a little dreary this afternoon, but that didn't stop concert-goers from enjoying live music. The 50th Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering was back in full swing this year after 2020 being virtual only, and 2021 being a one day festival with no camping.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Court Docs: Indy firefighter strangled and kidnapped girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — A greater than standard bond and GPS monitoring are being requested for an Indianapolis firefighter who was arrested last week on charges that include domestic battery and kidnapping. Private Nathaniel Waldroup, 28, was arrested at an Indianapolis Fire Department station last Tuesday, for charges related to an off-duty incident. According a probable cause […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department receives new K-9

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department now has a new K-9 thanks to a donation. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith told News 18 that the number of K-9s the department has is now up to 7. The new dog will be utilized on the streets...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

MatchBOX hosts first block party in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — MatchBOX Coworking Studio in Lafayette brought their first fundraising block party to Downtown Lafayette on Saturday. The event raised money from 6 to 10 p.m. to expand MatchBOX's programs for locals who want help starting and running their own businesses. The nonprofit saw over 100 attendees Saturday evening.
WLFI.com

DNR: Body of Indianapolis man recovered from Monroe Lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Divers on Monday recovered the body of an Indianapolis man who went missing in Monroe Lake in south central Indiana, conservation officers said. Officers said 34-year-old David Alejendor Mora-Segura was boating with friends when he disappeared around 2 p.m. Sunday beneath the surface of the lake south of Bloomington.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: The Record-Breaking June 30, 1877 Lafayette Hail Storm

The worst hailstorm on record for the Lafayette area with unofficial state record-breaking hailstone diameter occurred June 30, 1877. The largest hailstones in the most destructive hailstorm on record for the Lafayette area occurred in the late afternoon hours of June 30, 1877. Severe weather was also reported in other parts of the present-day viewing area.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Fishers police warn of recent scams

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning residents of phone scams reported over the last several weeks. Most recently, the department has gotten reports involving a suspect accusing a victim of a crime of having an outstanding arrest warrant and demanding the victim send gift cards to clear their name.
FISHERS, IN

