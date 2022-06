Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. “They’re definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my dad for their anniversary tomorrow and I’m like, ‘Wow, you guys are literally goals.’ This is what I want one day,” Lori, 25, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the opening of WAKUDA inside The Venetian Las Vegas on Friday, June 24.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO