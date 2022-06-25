ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Probe of Arizona senator’s comments on Buffalo shooting done

By BOB CHRISTIE
By BOB CHRISTIE
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
FILE - Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, speaks at a Save America Rally prior to former president Donald Trump speaking Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Democrats pushed unsuccessfully Monday, May 16 to expel Rogers over her online comments about the shooting rampage in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — The attorney for the Arizona Senate’s ethics committee submitted a report Friday on his investigation of a Republican lawmaker’s online comments that appeared to blame the federal government for a supermarket massacre in Buffalo, New York.

But the report from attorney Chris Kleminich reached no conclusions on whether Sen. Wendy Rogers’ comment broke the Senate’s rules and said the committee’s role has been completed.

Instead, it will be up to the full Senate to decide whether the Flagstaff lawmaker’s comments merit discipline.

The Ethics Committee was directed by the full Senate in May to look into the online post Rogers made the night a young white man went into a market in a predominately Black neighborhood and fatally shot 10 people. Authorities say the gunman had posted a racist screed before the May 14 attack.

As news of the mass shooting was just becoming known, Rogers tweeted: “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo.”

Many in both parties took that tweet to mean that Rogers was blaming the attack on the federal government, especially in light of Rogers’ history of embracing conspiracy theories.

Rogers later wrote that her comments were misconstrued by the media. She said instead they expressed her worry that inaction on crime and border security will lead to riots and looting.

But Kleminich noted that it was not only the media that interpreted her comments to mean the federal government was behind Buffalo attack. He noted that the most comments in response to her post interpreted it the same way.

Rogers declined to be interviewed by Kleminich. Instead, she answered questions through her attorney, Tim La Sota.

La Sota criticized the investigation, saying it would lead to probes of other activity protected by free speech rights.

“Where this is leading is obvious and is demonstrated by this case,” La Sota wrote. “Republicans will be required to defend themselves amid these ethics ‘investigations,’ and Democrats will receive a pass.”

Kleminich said any action will now be up to the full Senate, which asked for the investigation.

The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans and could adjourn for the year any day, could decide on discipline ranging from a formal censure to expulsion. It could also drop the matter with no action.

Free America
3d ago

Arizona doesn't have any thing better. to do or accomplish then tring to control free speech!!! Maybe that's why arizona is one of the most corrupted states in the country 😉

KTAR News

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from June 24-26

PHOENIX – Arizona reacts to the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a Phoenix coffee shop run by Catholic Charities Community Services announces it will be turned into an affordable housing apartment complex and KTAR News 92.3 FM celebrates its 100th anniversary. Here are some of the...
The Associated Press

Planned Parenthood sues Idaho over ‘trigger’ abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A regional Planned Parenthood organization is suing Idaho over its “trigger law” abortion ban, contending the ban violates Idaho residents’ rights under the state Constitution and that it is so vague that physicians will not know when they can legally help patients who are miscarrying or facing medical emergencies.
IDAHO STATE
reportwire.org

Mick Maguire DESTROYS RINO Mark Brnovich And FAILED Voter Fraud Investigation At AZ Senate Candidate Forum

US Senate candidate retired Airforce General Mick Magure tore Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to shreds on Thursday night while participating in a US Senate candidate forum hosted by Freedom Works in Phoenix, Arizona. Republican Senate Primary candidates took questions about their agendas if elected from Arizona Senate Communications Director,...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Protestors Breach Fence At AZ State Capitol Building | Phoenix

Protesters gathered outside the AZ state capitol building for night 2 of Roe VS Wade demonstrations. Around 11:00 PM protesters began banging and pulling on the chain link fence separating the crowd from the main buildings where violence erupted the night before. A short time later a group managed to topple the fence breaching the restricted area. The assembly was declared unlawful and multiple AZDPS arrest teams advanced on the crowd from the west, south and north sides surrounding a large group. Multiple people were quickly taken into custody. Troopers quickly secured the capitol grounds, loaded those in custody into transport van and retreated. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man charged with murder, assault

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Monday morning in Buffalo City Court on murder and assault charges. Joshua Eddy was arraigned on one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony and one count of assault in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. Eddy is accused […]
BUFFALO, NY
US News and World Report

Officer Suspended for Off-Duty Actions at Abortion Protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while he was off-duty was suspended from his job with pay Saturday while the Providence Police Department conducts a criminal investigation into his actions. Jennifer Rourke, Rhode Island Political Cooperative Chairwoman...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Associated Press

Removed South Dakota AG presses ethics case against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, in his first public comments since being removed from office last week, appeared before a state ethics board Monday to press for an investigation of fellow Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, the person he blames for his impeachment over his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
