Missouri wants woman to repay $8,000 in pandemic unemployment funds

By Elliott Davis
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS — The State of Missouri asked a St. Louis woman to repay pandemic unemployment funds that she received from the state.

Lacheka Harris is an unemployed, disabled, mother of two. She said she can not afford to repay.

Harris as many Missourians received state and federal pandemic unemployment funds to help get them through the COVID-19 crisis. Now, Missouri wants some of the money back that it says was overpaid.

She said she followed all the rules and she can’t understand the state’s latest move demanding repayment.

“It’s been emotionally draining. On top of that, it’s been very tough on me,” said Harris. It just has not been the best time. I’ve still got to maintain a household. I got two girls in the house. I got to be strong for them.”

She said she’s asked everyone she could think of for help before finally contacting FOX 2’s You Paid For It Team.

Harris has hundreds of pages, of documents for her case as she fights through appeals hoping for a break.

This is an issue that’s impacted thousands of Missourians. It reached the point that the Missouri House of Representatives passed legislation to give families a pass on paying back the money to the state. The legislation did not pass in the Missouri Senate.

Many families were unsure of what to do. The Missouri Department of Labor with the support of Governor Parson seemed to aim at collecting the overpaid funds.

The federal government gave poor families a waiver on repaying pandemic funds.

Comments / 85

Curtis Raymer
3d ago

they are trying to do the same thing to my wife I'm on disability and she hasn't been able to work since this has began she received unemployment from June to August in 2020 1 month and they say that she owes 8000.00 she didn't even receive that much money from them 😑

12
CJ...
3d ago

its happening to me too. I worked in a restaurant that closed. I absolutely qualified for assistance. Now they want it back, how does a person fight the government. They are bullies, I hired a lawyer, way cheaper and he's fighting for me. I hate our governor for what he's putting me and other people like me through. paying me was not a mistake but they're going after everyone. so unfair

18
Daisee
3d ago

Why was she entitled to unemployment benefits if she's on disability? I know several teachers who got unemployment benefits because they couldn't work their second job.....but they could still work their full time job, so they weren't unemployed. Now the government wants some of it back. I think they should pay it all back. Unemployed means unemployed, not decrease in income. Smdh

12
