California State

10 California Communities Awarded $17 Million to Address Family Homelessness

ca.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO – As part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $14 billion package to address homelessness, ten California communities from Mendocino County to San Diego will receive $17 million in Family Homelessness Challenge Grant funds with the goal of reducing family homelessness throughout the state. “This is not a...

www.gov.ca.gov

ca.gov

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.28.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Monika Giebitz, 41, of Auburn, has been appointed Deputy Director of Legislation at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, where she has been Chief of Legislation since 2013. Giebitz was a Legislative Analyst at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection from 2009 to 2013 and 2005 to 2008 and a Staff Services Analyst at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services from 2008 to 2009. Giebitz earned a Master of Arts degree in English from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $140,244. Giebitz is registered without party preference.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pioneerpublishers.com

Where does Contra Costa fall in state vaccination rankings?

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (June 27, 2022) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

New Budget to Bring Billions for Transportation, Housing

The 2022-23 state budget agreement announced Sunday by Gov. Newsom, state Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon includes billions of new dollars to improve California's transportation network and address chronic housing affordability challenges. Among the biggest commitments is a $10.8 billion transportation package that includes funds for public transit, port facilities, bicycle and pedestrian projects, rail and roadway grade separations, and transportation-related climate adaptation — on top of a separate $4.2 billion allocation to advance the ongoing California High-Speed Rail project. The final budget bills also include more than $2.7 billion to help produce, preserve and protect affordable housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Per-Ton Tax on Lithium Bill Up for a Vote in Sacramento

SALTON SEA — California legislators want lithium producers to pay hundreds of dollars for every metric ton of the mineral extracted in the state, particularly in Imperial County where at least two industry companies say it threatens their production plans and the potential to transform the region. The highly...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

How some Bay Area residents will spend their stimulus checks

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) -- California lawmakers have struck a deal to send $7 billion back to taxpayers to counter soaring inflation. About 23 million California residents will soon receive "inflation relief" checks of up to $1,050 under a budget deal reached by Governor Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers on Sunday.  Opinions are mixed as to what the money will pay for and whether it will help.Robert Pickett is a retired teacher living outside Sacramento. He says he'll receive $350 under the governor's new inflation relief plan. "That would be groceries for about two weeks, and maybe one tank of gas," said Pickett. For...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Mayor Steinberg Wants To Turn City Building On Auburn Boulevard Into Homeless Shelter

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mayor Darrell Steinberg is proposing a resolution that would allow a city-owned building on Auburn Boulevard to become a homeless shelter. He posted a video message on social media and in it, said: “I think there’s not any excuse to allow a city-owned asset, that’s not being used for anything else, to lay fallow and not be used for this essential purpose.” Mayor Steinberg wants the center to be open 24/7 and serve as a so-called “navigation center” that would connect to services like finding housing, getting state IDs, and obtaining mental heath, and medical care. The city council will take up the plan when they meet on July 19.    
AUBURN, CA
ca.gov

As Abortion Rights Constitutional Amendment Heads to Ballot, Governor Newsom Takes Additional New Action to Protect Women and Providers in California

SACRAMENTO – In November, California voters will have an opportunity to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to an abortion and today, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to further protect women coming to California from other states. Watch a video from Governor Newsom on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California’s State Fair returns after a two-year absence. Here is a complete guide.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —  The California State Fair returns to Sacramento following two years of pandemic-related closures and cancellations.  The iconic festival draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year, bringing in more than 150 million dollars for the Sacramento economy. For residents across the state, the fair is a staple of California summer life, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom Signs Budget Bill That’ll Give Millions Of Californians Inflation Relief Payments

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state budget bill Monday that he and other leaders say prioritizes getting dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians struggling to deal with historically-high gas prices and inflation. A $17 billion inflation relief package is at the center of the budget bill. The package aims to provide 23 million people across the state with a tax rebate of up to $1,050. People eligible to get the rebate are single filers making less than $75,000, getting a $350 payment, and joint filers who have an income under $150,000, getting a total $700 payment. Californians with at least one dependent will also get an extra $350. The package will also include a temporary suspension of the state sales tax on diesel, which is 23 cents per gallon, as well as additional funds to help people pay their rent and utility bills. The governor’s office says the budget bill also doubles down on the state’s response to the climate crisis by securing additional power-generating capacity of the summer and expanding the state’s ability to prepare for and respond to wildfires, extreme heat and the ongoing drought.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Oakland photographer puts images of California decline on billboards around state

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- Some say California is dying, submerged in a housing crisis and devastated by year-round wildfires.An Oakland-based photographer just paid for billboards in Oakland to highlight the crises California faces. He's displaying his own photos on the billboards."I've been shooting my whole life, since I was 15," said photographer Thomas Broening. "When I'm shooting, I'm looking for something out of the ordinary."He's traveled around the world for his work and says there's no place better than California."I love California. I raised four children here," he said.But he says that, in the past decade, the Golden...
OAKLAND, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say

California state leaders have reached a budget agreement that would send inflation relief payments to 23 million Americans, amid soaring inflation and rising gas prices. The office of Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins (D-San Diego) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood) issued a joint press release on Sunday night announcing The post Californians to get up to $1,050 in inflation relief payments as part of budget deal, lawmakers say appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

The California ZIP codes with the cheapest home prices

The average price per square foot of a house for sale in California was $383 in April, according to the California Association of Realtors. But, believe it or not, there are still more than 500 ZIP codes where homes are cheaper than that.
KTLA

Names, addresses of every concealed carry permit holder in California exposed

The names, addresses, and license types of every Concealed Carry Weapons (CCW) permit holder in California were exposed as part of a data breach suffered by the state Department of Justice, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the California State Sheriff’s Association informed the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office about the data breach, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

