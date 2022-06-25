Demonstrations continue in DC after SCOTUS decision

MENDON, Mo. - Amtrak has confirmed that a train has derailed in Missouri en route to Chicago from Los Angeles in a crash that has reportedly left at least some people dead. "On June 27, several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm," the company posted on its website.

MENDON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO