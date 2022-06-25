Demonstrations continue in DC after SCOTUS decision

WASHINGTON - Is D.C. the worst-run city in America?. According to Wallet Hub's latest survey, the answer is yes. The Wallet Hub survey ranks D.C. at the very bottom of the 150 major cities it examined. Financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, plus infrastructure and pollution were all weighed to...
ARLINGTON, Va. - Really loud cars are about to become a focal point for police in Virginia. Starting Friday, law enforcement will be able to pull drivers over just because of their exhaust systems. "I’m a teacher," Anthony Eldon said. "And some days, I gotta teach at home, you know...
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Fredericksburg police report a 13-year-old girl who they say was accidentally left at a Home Depot in Virginia has been found in Maryland. Authorities believed Sarina Niculescu was somewhere between North Carolina and Capital Heights, Maryland. Her parents did not specify which Home Depot along the I-95...
BALTIMORE, Md. - More than 30 pounds of cocaine was found inside a man's electric wheelchair at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport last week. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers made the drug bust and Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police officers arrested Gabriel Ruiz, 34, of Union City, N.J.
ROCHESTER, NY - Wegmans Food Markets is recalling Vidalia Onions sold by the pound due to a potential contamination with Listeria, a bacteria that can cause a serious infection. The onions may have a 4 digit "PLU" sticker on the product of 4159 or 4166 and this potentially impacted product...
PHILADELPHIA - On Monday afternoon, Sheetz announced a huge gas price reduction at some of its stations that will lower the pain at the pump, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday travel. Sheetz says they will drop the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded...
MENDON, Mo. - Amtrak has confirmed that a train has derailed in Missouri en route to Chicago from Los Angeles in a crash that has reportedly left at least some people dead. "On June 27, several cars derailed on train 4 traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago after striking a dump truck at a public crossing in Mendon, Missouri at 1:42 pm," the company posted on its website.
Comments / 0