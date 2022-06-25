ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

According to NBC4i, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued an on-camera statement regarding Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

“My purpose tonight is not to debate the merits of this decision. There will be plenty of time to do this in the days and weeks ahead,” DeWine said. “I think it’s important as we discuss the abortion issue we in Ohio do it in a civil way and recognize there are people of good will on both sides who have strongly and honestly held beliefs.”

Shortly after DeWine spoke, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the Heartbeat Bill has become law in the state , which bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected.

Comments / 27

Heidi Gray
4d ago

Life is precious. It is not for us to decide who lives and who dies. Although I do believe there are times when abortion would be necessary, it should not be a means of birth control, considering how much is out there in the form of a pill. women need to be responsible for their own behavior.

Reply(6)
11
Clyde Campbell
3d ago

i Belive a life is a life and if it has a heart beat there is life and if anyone takes a life they should be charge for murder

Reply
6
demondemocrat
4d ago

its time to impeach these partisan judges and replace them with bipartisan people ww need unity and BTW the Republicans just lost the midterms so bad, they should have told their court lapdogs to wait a few months

Reply
11
