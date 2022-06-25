ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill becomes law

By Nia Noelle
 4 days ago

According to NBC4i, Ohio’s Heartbeat Bill has now become law in the state, according to Attorney General Dave Yost.

A judge ruled in Attorney General Dave Yost‘s favor after his office filed a motion in federal court to dissolve the injunction against Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Ohio Heartbeat Bill was signed into law in April 2019. A federal judge blocked the implementation of the bill 3 months later.

Yost says the ruling was based on the “now overruled precedents of Roe and Casey.”

The Heartbeat Bill prohibits abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

For the full NBC4 story click here

tag24.com

Ohio officials will defy the state's strict anti-abortion law

Columbus, Ohio - In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, the fight for abortion rights in Ohio is moving to the cities. Ohio's Republican-majority state legislature passed a "Heartbeat Bill" in 2019, which criminalizes abortion after around six weeks – before most people know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Some Ohio prosecutors won't enforce state's new abortion ban

Prosecutors in the two counties that make up half of all the state’s abortions said they won’t prosecute violations of Ohio’s new six-week abortion ban. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, both Democrats, have signed onto a letter with dozens of prosecutors and city attorneys throughout the nation, saying they won’t seek charges for those who perform or pursue abortions.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Governor DeWine Signs Executive Order; “Heartbeat Bill” Now In Effect In Ohio

CEDARVILLE – Governor DeWine Friday signed Executive Order 2022-11D, the Emergency Adoption of Rule 3701-47-07 of the Ohio Administrative Code by the Ohio Department of Health. The executive order permits the Ohio Department of Health to immediately adopt Rule 3701-47-07 which sets rules for Senate Bill 23 – commonly...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio robocallers put on alert

The target is Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers, a technology that allows voice calls using a broadband internet connection instead of a regular phone line. Some businesses use them to reach potential customers.
OHIO STATE
Darlene L. Jones

Nan Whaley for Governor this November. Get DeWine out of there

https://i.redd.it/6sfzgn1pe6891.jpgAppropriate_Tooth_86. There’s also a special election [coming up in August 2nd](https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/voters/current-voting-schedule/2022-schedule/). I’m not sure where exactly they’ll be or if it’s all statewide, but if you’re generally able to participate, here’s a chance to have an impact here as well (abortion or otherwise)! Of course, every election needs to be participated in in general! (Pixelcitizen98)
CLEVELAND, OH
wvxu.org

Democratic petitioners win Ohio Supreme Court ruling to get on ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of six Democratic politicians who asked the court to step in, and allow them to be on the ballot for Ohio’s primary on August 2. The potential state legislative candidates, William DeMora, Anita Somani, Elizabeth Thien, Leronda Jackson, Bridgette Tupes, and Gary Martin argued in court that they should be allowed on the ballot even though they did not file their candidacy paperwork until after the February 2 deadline.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine issued an on-camera statement regarding Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion. “My purpose tonight is not to debate the merits of this decision. There will be plenty of time to do this in the days […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Politicians join abortion-rights rally in front of Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of protestors across the state gathered on the Ohio Statehouse lawn for the third day of protests. Sunday’s protests were hosted by the Ohio Democratic Party and joined by Democratic politicians who are encouraging voters to take their anger to the polls. "Friday was...
OHIO STATE
