ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellisville, MS

T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey

WDAM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Market on Court in downtown Ellisville has been the place to be on Friday’s nights in June. Star-Spangled Celebration details announced for 2022. This year’s event is the 4th...

www.wdam.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDAM-TV

Laurel Central Avenue roundabout almost finished

A “Suicide Awareness and Remembrance (SAR)” flag and granite marker were placed at the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families earlier this month. Pine Belt businesses push forward despite rising inflation. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As prices continue to soar and goods become less affordable,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night. Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition. The Top 10 were announced shortly after the Miss Mississippi competition began. After competing...
WJTV 12

Emmie Perkins named Miss Mississippi 2022

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Emmie Perkins, of Hattiesburg, was crowned Miss Mississippi 2022. She was selected from a field of 31 young women in the Annual Miss Mississippi Competition held in Vicksburg. Perkins will represent the state in the Miss America pageant, which is the largest scholarship organization for women in the world. More than […]
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Ellisville, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
City
Star, MS
WDAM-TV

William Carey to announce Office of Military Engagement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, officials with William Carey University will announce a new Office of Military Engagement. The office will be housed on the Hattiesburg campus in Lawrence Hall and staffed by military representatives from the Mississippi Office of Veteran Affairs and military branch recruiters. Named representatives include:
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Americans For Prosperity lowers gas prices briefly in Forest

FOREST, Miss. (WTOK) - “Whoop, whoop, hooray!” Those are words many people were saying as they were filling up their gas tanks for only $2.38 a gallon for a couple of hours Tuesday. Americans for Prosperity wanted to come and help out the community by offering gas at the average gas price from two years ago.
FOREST, MS
WDAM-TV

6pm Headlines 6/28

A “Suicide Awareness and Remembrance (SAR)” flag and granite marker were placed at the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families earlier this month. Pine Belt businesses push forward despite rising inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. As prices continue to soar and goods become less affordable,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

EUROHA 2022 reunion kicks off in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Honoring the history and heritage of the historical high schools, that’s what reunion organizers said is the priority for the coming week. This week the Alumni Association of EUROHA will hold its biennial reunion in Hattiesburg. EUROHA is an acronym that represents the city’s...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Market On Court#Republican#Gop Primary Runoff
WDAM-TV

10pm Headlines 6/28

A “Suicide Awareness and Remembrance (SAR)” flag and granite marker were placed at the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families earlier this month. Pine Belt businesses push forward despite rising inflation. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. As prices continue to soar and goods become less affordable,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Historic Saenger Theatre sign is out for repairs

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A familiar landmark in downtown Hattiesburg is notably missing. As storms passed through the Pine belt in April of this year, the historic Saenger Theatre sign took some damage from the strong winds. Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor said the sign is finally in...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM Center dedicates memorial to veterans who died by suicide

EUROHA is an acronym that represents the city’s four historic public high schools - Eureka, Royal Street, Rowena, Hattiesburg High. Laurel Main Street receives national accreditation. Updated: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT. |. The Laurel Main Street Association has officially been named an accredited program through Main...
MARION COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal schools seeking substitute teachers for coming school year

A “Suicide Awareness and Remembrance (SAR)” flag and granite marker were placed at the Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families earlier this month. Pine Belt businesses push forward despite rising inflation. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. As prices continue to soar and goods become less affordable,...
PETAL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt businesses push forward despite rising inflation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As prices continue to soar and goods become less affordable, small business owners in Sumrall and Hattiesburg are remaining optimistic. Jerrica and Kelvin Preston run their restaurant, Preston’s BBQ, just off Main Street. They’re currently gearing up for the Fourth of July weekend.
HATTIESBURG, MS
breezynews.com

Zechariah Taylor named 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

Zechariah Taylor from Oxford has been named the 2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year. Taylor was one of fifeteen finalists to perform Saturday night at The MAX in Meridian, where the contest was held. Contestants competed for a chance to have their song professionally recorded at the famous Wishbone Studios...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Health Fair headed to Hattiesburg July 12

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will stage a free health fair July 12 at the Train Depot. Operating under the banner, “A Healthier Hattiesburg, A Heathier You,” the one-day event will be staged from10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 308 Newman St. in downtown Hattiesburg.
HATTIESBURG, MS
breezynews.com

Heat Wave Broken, Tornado Confirmed

What a difference a day makes. After most of Mississippi struggled through another day of extreme heat on Sunday, Monday’s highs were 10 to 15 degrees cooler. Meridian, which had gone seven straight days with triple digit temperatures, topped out at 91 Monday. And the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado which touched down south of Brookhaven Sunday night. It was on the ground for almost two and a half miles with top winds of 90 miles an hour, blowing down trees and damaging a mobile home and the roof of a house.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
mageenews.com

With God, all things are possible!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The desire of God’s heart is never condemnation. It is always restoration. Surrender your past to God. Ask God to heal the broken places and bring restoration to your life.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel Main Street receives national accreditation

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s more growth in the future for downtown Laurel. The Laurel Main Street Association has officially been named an accredited program through Main Street America. “Main Street America is a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation,” said Caroline Burks, association executive director....
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Woman found unresponsive on sandbar at Eastabuchie Park

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for a man after a woman was found unresponsive on a sandbar at Eastabuchie Park on Tuesday, June 28. Authorities said boaters on the Leaf River discovered the woman and called 911. The woman was recovered from the sandbar and taken to a local hospital […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Marion County book drive aims to improve literacy at home

Laurel Main Street receives national accreditation. The Laurel Main Street Association has officially been named an accredited program through Main Street America. As storms passed through the Pine belt in April of this year, the historic Saenger Theatre sign took some damage from the strong winds. City of Petal looks...
MARION COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy