T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey

What a difference a day makes. After most of Mississippi struggled through another day of extreme heat on Sunday, Monday’s highs were 10 to 15 degrees cooler. Meridian, which had gone seven straight days with triple digit temperatures, topped out at 91 Monday. And the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado which touched down south of Brookhaven Sunday night. It was on the ground for almost two and a half miles with top winds of 90 miles an hour, blowing down trees and damaging a mobile home and the roof of a house.

BROOKHAVEN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO