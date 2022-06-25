Germán Márquez has best night of season as Rockies beat the Twins to open series

Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. The (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Craig Lassig

MINNEAPOLIS — Germán Márquez needed a night like this.

It still wasn't his best night, he struggled at times, but found the pitch when he needed it. The defense had his back, with C.J. Cron and Connor Joe in particular making stunning plays, and Márquez didn't let things rattle him.

Instead, Márquez took a deep breath. He composed himself. And he went on to pitch 7 ⅔ innings, his longest start of the season, to lead the Rockies to a 1-0 win over the Twins on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.

"He was unbelievable," Daniel Bard, who got the four-out save, said. "That's what we're used to seeing most of the time from him."

This was the kind of start Márquez has been seeking, but even three weeks ago a night like this seemed far fetched. At that time, he had a 6.71 ERA. He had given up at least three runs in all but one start, and he had only gotten past the sixth inning once.

Márquez admitted that he was confused, unsure why his pitches weren't landing right. He had sacrificed his offseason to stay in Denver and train at altitude all winter, yet he wasn't getting any payoff from that decision at the time.

But then, things started to improve. He hit a turning point in San Diego, going seven innings against the Padres in San Diego two weeks ago and allowing up just two runs. He then came home, putting together another solid start against the Padres six days ago.

Friday, though was another level.

He showed traces of the pitcher he was at this time last year, when he earned his way to his first All-Star game. He was aggressive, his fastball velocity was reaching 97 and 98 MPH. That's exactly where he wants it to be — the best version of his fastball is the one he throws down and hard.

"Germán made a number of really important pitches with the fastball," Black said. "I think the ability to use the fastball with movement payed off tonight."

Márquez allowed a leadoff walk to open the game, but then Cron made a nifty catch to bail out his pitcher. Márquez was out of rhythm in the first, but got better as the game went on. He would still give up walks to open innings three more times. But to his credit, he didn't let it snowball out of control.

"It shows some maturity," manager Bud Black said. "It shows poise. Obviously he didn't want to do that, but the reality was that he did and he had to overcome that."

Márquez didn't give up a hit until the fourth, when Max Kepler hit the ball hard at José Iglesias, who couldn't make the play. Ryan Jeffers hit a double in the fifth, the only hard-hit ball of the night for the Twins. Márquez struck out only two, his second-lowest mark of the season. But he found his way through the night with a dozen ground-ball outs, relying on his two-seam fastball, which was the best it had looked all season.

“It feels good," Márquez said. "Everything is coming through, all the work I’ve been doing. I have to keep going”

The Rockies' offense wasn't overly productive, but thanks to their starter, it didn't need to be. They scored their only run in the sixth, thanks to back-to-back hits from Joe and Yonathan Daza and an RBI from Charlie Blackmon.

Kris Bryant's return delayed

Kris Bryant will not return to the Rockies this weekend, as the team had anticipated.

The three-game series against the Twins was the target. But Bryant, who suffered a back strain at the end of April and has played just two games since, will instead continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend. The Rockies will assess Bryant after the weekend, then determine the next steps.