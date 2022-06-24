ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Zoo is proud to announce the birth of three cute Leopard kittens.

pawmypets.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA leopard cat gave birth to three kittens in the Taipei Zoo on the 3rd of March. The zoo is situated in Taiwan. This is a rare sight as a leopard cat has given birth in captivity after twenty...

pawmypets.com

heavenofanimals.com

Baby Black Panther Is Rescued By A Woman And Pointed Out For Raising Her With Her Dog

After their owner uploaded contentious photographs of them together, a black panther and a rottweiler dog have taken over the networks. The animal kingdom may astound us, not only with its exotic beauty, but also with the unexpected friendships that can form between individuals of different species, teaching us the most valuable lessons.
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

Couple Adopted An Orphaned Bear Years Ago And They Are Inseparable!

There’s no denying that brown bear deserves to be the national Russian animal. With the average weight of almost 200kg, incredible strength and resilience these ferocious hunters represent the Slavic nation and their character rather well. And though they usually roam the vast forests and taigas, one of these animals has found its life to be quite different.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Lonely Shelter Cat Spends Months Waving At Everybody Who Walks By

Greater than anything, Vali intended to be seen. But stuck amongst a lot of other lovable cats at the Community Cat Club, the 10-year-old tuxedo really did not get so much as a second look from possible adopters. So she started waving to everyone who passed by her kennel. “Her...
PETS
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
heavenofanimals.com

This Baby Zebra Was Born With Spots Instead Of Stripes

Call the doctor, we’re in love. What’s more awesome than a horse? A zebra. And what’s cuter than a zebra? A baby zebra. Do you know what’s even cuter? A baby zebra with spots instead of stripes!. A rare polka dot baby zebra was spotted (pun...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

Weak Dog Chained Up For 5 Years Cried As Rescuer Held Her Face In Her Hands

A YouTube subscriber that follows Love Furry Friends online reached out regarding a dog in her neighborhood. The poor pup had been surviving on a chain outside for 5 years. She was emaciated and lost all her hair from advanced manage. Her proprietor really did not feed her or give her any affection.
ANIMALS
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
dailyphew.com

75 Heartbroken Quarter Horses Walk Inside A Trailer To Go To A Better Life

When Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society (HARPS) of Barrington, Illinois discovered 75 Quarter Horses living in inadequate conditions, lacking vet care and many in various stages of malnutrition and starvation. Some of the horses had been national champions, but when HARPS found them, the horses were in imminent danger of being sent away for slaughter. They knew they had to act quickly to rescue and re-home the horses if they were going to survive.
BARRINGTON, IL
The Independent

Adopted stray ‘puppy’ turns out to be raccoon dog

A Shanghai resident recently found out the “puppy” she had raised for 2 months is actually a raccoon dog. The woman revealed that she'd found the newborn animal in her garden, hidden in a pile of fallen leaves, while the city was under lockdown. For a month, the tiny pup - named Jixiang - slept inside the house and was only identified as a racoon dog when the woman sent photos of it to her friend, who is an “animal expert”.On 9 June, it was sent to the Shanghai Zoo for professional care.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Zoo gives cheetah cub a puppy to soothe anxietyElephant cools off with firefighter's hoseWilliam and Kate visit Fitzwilliam museum to admire joint portrait of themselves
ANIMALS

