Oklahoma City, OK

Hours After SCOTUS Overturned Roe v. Wade, Oklahomans Protested At State Capitol

By Barry Mangold
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
A small group of Oklahoma City residents and activists, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion, felt the instinct to gather at the state Capitol to protest.

“It's this thing in me of, 'I have to do something.' I know I can't change the justices’ decisions but today I was off of work, and I can come to stand with a sign with fellow people,” said Kim Burns.

One person was a co-founder of the organization Pro-Choice OKC, another was with Oklahoma Progress Now.

Sisters Megan Ramsey and Alexis Scott said they immediately agreed to travel with Ramsey’s daughter to protest.

“I was yelling at my apartment pacing and yelling at the TV,” before they decided to go to the Capitol, Scott said.

“Women are going to figure out a way to abort a child if they don't want to carry a child. It's going to cause deaths and a lot of pain,” Ramsey said.

News 9’s Barry Mangold interviewed the protestors. Watch the story in the video player above.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

