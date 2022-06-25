ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham Area at High Risk of COVID Transmission

By Virginia MacDonald
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 4 days ago
Every county in the Birmingham metropolitan area except Blount has been moved into the high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission. Jefferson County’s positivity rate has been rising and now stands at 25%, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, and the county has had an average of 291 new cases a...

lee
3d ago

Other than those that live in big cities nobody really cares in Alabama we’re not scared! And those that are living in the big cities are mostly Democrats go figure

Dan Mosley
3d ago

After the world games and the diseases are brought to bham the numbers will triple

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

