ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Kyler Murray Speaks Out Against Overturning of Roe v. Wade

By Aaron Decker
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZHGl_0gLd39wn00

Arizona Cardinals players Kyler Murray and Maxx Williams took to Twitter to speak on the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade

On Friday morning, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, ruling that people do not have a constitutional right to an abortion. The decision ends a protection that lasted almost 50 years. The right to an abortion will now be decided by individual states and 13 states will make abortion illegal within 30 days.

The controversial ruling has led to an outcry on social media. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the many voices speaking out against the decision.

In a tweet Murray said, “No one should be able to force their beliefs on anyone’s body, that is not right. Sending love to our women.”

Murray was not the only Cardinal to voice disapproval of the court's ruling. Tight end Maxx Williams said in a tweet, “Like what I’m saying or not and I hate being political but … Being super close to both my sisters, I am heart broken not only for them but for all women today. How can a man tell a woman what she Can or Can’t do with her body.”

Former Cardinal wide receiver Hakeem Butler spoke out about the concern that the court's ruling stems from a religious perspective instead of a constitutional one. In a tweet, Butler said, "Your religion does not matter when these laws come in to play. Your religion isn’t the only religion in these United States."

It wasn’t just Cardinals speaking on the issue. Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder said in a tweet, “HAVING A DAUGHTER IN THIS WORLD LIVING & GROWING UP IM CONFUSED, SAD & ANGRY OF THE SUPREME COURT RULING! ILL CONTINUE TO PRAY FOR ALL WOMAN RIGHTS.! MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL.”

The disapproval of the court's decision from athletes mirrors most U.S. citizens. Forbes reported that a Gallup poll showed that 80% of Americans supported abortion in “all or most cases.”

The state of Arizona does not have a “trigger ban” and the future of abortion rights in Arizona is still unclear. Gov. Doug Ducey signed an anti-abortion law in March that bans abortions after 15 weeks. The Arizona Central reported that Planned Parenthood has paused medical and surgical abortions in the state.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Makes Opinion On Abortion Ruling Very Clear

This Monday afternoon, NFL quarterback Joe Burrow took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the Supreme Court ruling on abortion. "I'm not pro-murdering babies," he said. "I'm pro-Becky who found out at her 20 week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life sustaining organs.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Criticized For Response To Supreme Court Ruling

The NFL has been taking some heat this weekend for their response to the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade - or rather, their lack of a response. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, NFL analyst Michael Silver ripped the NFL for not issuing a statement on the decision overturning the federal right to an abortion. He effectively accused them of being hypocrites for being silent after spending a month "draped in pink" to celebrate Pride Month.
NFL
InMaricopa

O’Halleran, Sinema, Kelly react to Roe v. Wade reversal

The Abortion Rights March passes in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington D.C. on May 14, 2022.Elvert Barnes Photography via Flickr. The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe v. Wade, effectively overturning a woman’s Constitutional right to abortion established nearly 50 years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Football
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Glendale, AZ
Government
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Football
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
976
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy