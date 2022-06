RED LODGE- Popular trails and campgrounds outside of Red Lodge are set to re-open this weekend for the first time since devastating floods damaged the area. "This weekend and into the future, locally West Fork will be open to Basin Campground and the campground will be open this weekend. It will be closed right there, and it's closed there because we have damage to the road and the bridge is out," said Ken Coffin, District Ranger for the Beartooth Ranger District.

RED LODGE, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO