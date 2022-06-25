Tears of joy and of despair after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade | US News

Hillary Clinton has hit out at Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and warned that many rights are “at risk” if Roe v Wade is overturned.The former Secretary of State spoke out about the impending threat to abortion rights in America in an interview with the Financial Times, as the nation’s highest court is on the cusp of striking down the landmark ruling.“The level of insidious rulemaking to further oppress women almost knows no end,” she said.Ms Clinton blasted Justice Alito, who authored the Supreme Court’s leaked draft majority opinion overturning Roe, as “one of those self-righteous types” who has...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO