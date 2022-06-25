ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese military says U.S. plane in Taiwan Strait endangered peace

 4 days ago
SHANGHAI, June 25 (Reuters) - China's military said on Saturday that the recent fly through of a U.S. maritime plane through the Taiwan Strait deliberately disrupted the regional situation and endangered peace and stability.

Colonel Shi Yi, spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army, said in a statement that the military had organised air and ground forces to monitor the U.S. aircraft's operation, which had taken place on Friday.

He added that they firmly opposed the actions by the United States and that their troops remained high on alert.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Ella Cao; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Mike Hopson
4d ago

China and Russia needs to live their lives and take care of their country and stop trying to make this world more miserable. this is never going to go anywhere anyway.

Mindyourbusiness
3d ago

O but they can invade others?..... Figures, always a double standard for them. People weren't paying attention because everyone is focused on Ukraine. It's the old, look over here while the other side is planning an attack. Pay attention people.

Dude
4d ago

no the US plane is not threatening war everyday on a nation that spilt from the communists over 50 years ago.

