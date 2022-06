The trade: The Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Carlos Santana and cash from the Kansas City Royals for right-handed pitchers Wyatt Mills and William Fleming. MLB trade season is here! There have been a handful of minor deals since the regular season began, but until Monday, they've all been of the roster-jostling sort in which a team is trying to create space or resolve the status of player who has been designated for assignment. On Monday, we got a real trade: A notable veteran (Santana) is heading for the Mariners, while Seattle sends a pair of pitching prospects back to Kansas City. The Mariners will also receive some cash in the deal to allay some of the salary Santana still has coming in 2022.

1 DAY AGO