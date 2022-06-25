ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Alabama doctor describes immediate impact of Roe v. Wade decision on her clinic

By CNN
 4 days ago
Dr. Yashica Robinson, a physician at an Alabama abortion clinic,...

Comments / 14

lollollollol
4d ago

what's wrong with women taking responsibility for their behavior.. that's what this boils down to take responsibility live good lives don't take chances.. I know the democrats want to keep you down thinking you can live the lifestyle you want and they will send you a check a cellphone and take care of you ... take responsibility of you're own life you will be happier

Reply(8)
13
Scott A Maze
4d ago

Hey I’m sorry that you have lost your job but I wonder how many people lost their jobs when President Biden shut down construction of the Keystone Pipeline and the president of the United States went on tv and publicly told them that “find another job you’ll be okay “ . This administration is a cancer on our Country and every single American is having to pay the price for the democrats ignorance

Reply(1)
14
Pat Mathis
3d ago

when Roe vs Wade was first put into effect, young girls and women were getting illegal abortions in a back alley rooms with clothes hangers. It was a time where it was shameful to be pregnant and not married. some (the ones that weren't afraid to tell their parents) were sent out of state to relatives houses to have the baby and put it up for adoption. lost of scenarios like this and planned parenthood provided medical exams and birth control at an affordable price or even free, I know this because I was a patient at a planned parenthood clinic. planned parenthood did my pregnancy test. I don't know when they transitioned from providing birth control and counseling to using abortion as a form of birth control. there are to many affordable birth control options. For the lady loosing your job, your great and wonderful leader has the solution, just like he had for the 1,000's of pipeline workers, "just find another job, you will be fine."

Reply
2
WAAY-TV

Medical emergency definition raises questions in Alabama abortion law

Doctors across Alabama are left without clear answers when it comes to performing medical abortions. The Human Life Protection Act makes it illegal for anyone to perform an abortion in the state, unless there is a medical emergency or the patient's health is at a serious risk. But what qualifies...
ALABAMA STATE
wvua23.com

What do the new abortion laws mean for Alabamians?

As the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, the ability to receive an abortion in any state is no longer a right. Now, anyone seeking an abortion must wade through their state’s laws or travel to another one if their state no longer allows the procedure.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Advocates denounce Alabama’s plan to fund large new prisons

Advocates are speaking out against Alabama’s project to build two 4,000-bed prisons as the state moves ahead with the financing and construction plans. Two groups -- the Communities Not Prisons coalition and Justice Capital -- issued press releases opposing the $725 million bond issue approved last week, part of the funding for the two prisons, which will cost an estimated $1.3 billion to build.
ALABAMA STATE
CNN

First on CNN: Georgia state GOP lawmakers file motion to quash subpoenas to appear in front of special grand jury investigating Trump

An attorney representing subpoenaed members of Georgia's General Assembly has filed a motion with the Superior Court of Fulton County asking to quash subpoenas for at least two GOP state lawmakers to appear as witnesses in front of the special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn election results.
GEORGIA STATE
wbrc.com

Protesters gather in Linn Park to oppose Alabama abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More fallout as people across the country take to the streets to protest the Supreme Court’s decision of overturning Roe v. Wade. In Birmingham, more than 100 people rallied together at Linn Park on June 25 to show their opposition to the abortion ban in Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Auburn Plainsman

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Bring menstrual equity to Alabama

In 2019, one-in-four teens in the U.S. missed school due to a lack of access to period supplies. In the same year, 46% of female students in public grades 7-12 attended Title I eligible schools. A 2019 survey of 693 women who attended U.S. high schools found that nearly 24% were forced to leave school early due to a lack of access to feminine hygiene products, and nearly 13% reported that they missed school when they were menstruating and couldn’t access supplies.
AUBURN, AL
