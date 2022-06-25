Abortion rights supporters rally after SCOTUS decis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting this July, St. Charles City police officers will be replacing head and taillight violations with vouchers for a free light repair. The city calls this initiative a simple idea with a powerful impact as it turns dreaded traffic stops into an opportunity for creating positive and beneficial interactions with police. Drivers affected by burnt-out head or tail lights will be given a voucher by the police officer for a free light repair at participating auto centers. The auto centers include LTS Auto, JC Car Care, Plaza Sales and Service, and Old Town Automotive.
