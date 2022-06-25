Abortion rights supporters rally after SCOTUS decis

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Abortion rights supporters rally after SCOTUS decision

KMOV
 4 days ago

What's next for Missouri healthcare after abortion...

www.kmov.com

KMOV

New bill could use pandemic relief funds to help St. Louisians access abortions outside Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, St. Louis aldermen introduced a bill to provide funding for increased access to abortion services. Board Bill 61 would create the Reproductive Equity Fund. It would allocate $1 million from the ARPA funds for grants to provide funding for logistical support like transportation, lodging or childcare.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri Governor promises more resources to fix crime across the state

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A driving campaign issue for the midterms is crime. It’s up across the country and has been since before the 2020 election. Tuesday, News 4′s asking Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson about his new plan to take on crime. We also talked to local business owners to see their needs and how crime is impacting the economy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City of St. Charles to start Lights On! Initiative

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Starting this July, St. Charles City police officers will be replacing head and taillight violations with vouchers for a free light repair. The city calls this initiative a simple idea with a powerful impact as it turns dreaded traffic stops into an opportunity for creating positive and beneficial interactions with police. Drivers affected by burnt-out head or tail lights will be given a voucher by the police officer for a free light repair at participating auto centers. The auto centers include LTS Auto, JC Car Care, Plaza Sales and Service, and Old Town Automotive.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KMOV

New Illinois law seeks to prevent future water contaminations

QUINCY (WGEM) - Water supply disruption can not only be a inconvenience but can be dangerous as deadly diseases like Legionnaire’s can form under certain conditions. But a new Illinois law now requires water utility companies to alert places like healthcare facilities and senior living centers of water disruptions supply that could put people at risk.
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Safety improvements at Missouri railroad crossings come at a slow pace

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The railroad crossing where an Amtrak train derailed Monday is on a Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) list of crossings scheduled for safety improvements. The crossing on Porch Prairie Avenue in Chariton County is scheduled to receive lights and crossing arms but didn’t have those...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Families of MoDOT workers killed in work zone crash to meet with prosecutors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV) - The families who lost loved ones in a deadly MoDOT work zone crash in November are set to meet with prosecutors in St. Louis County Tuesday. MoDOT worker Kaitlyn Anderson was hit and killed on Telegraph Road near Interstate 255. She was six months pregnant with her son Jaxx. Fellow MoDOT worker James Brooks was also killed in the crash. Another worker, Michael Brown, was left with life-long injuries. The driver has not been charged.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Armed St. Louis County man who fired shots at postal worker sentenced

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to seven years for threatening a mail carrier over missing package items in 2021. On Jan. 11, 2021, DeJuan Wilson, 27, confronted a postal worker who was going to deliver a package to his home on Columbus Drive. Investigators said Wilson was angry after he received a package with missing items.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

At least 1 dead after multi-car cash in Pine Lawn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one person is dead after a multi-car crash in north St. Louis County late Sunday night. The crash happened at around 9:45 p.m. south of Interstate 70 on Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn. Police said two cars were involved in the crash, with one of the cars catching fire.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

